Full-Time RVer Newsletter #33, July 6, 2022

Quote of the day

“You’re alive only once, as far as we know, and what could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it?” ―Edward Albee

10 tips about how to live together full-time in an RV

By Steven Fletcher

Do you think you and your spouse or partner can live together 24 hours a day, seven days a week in a few hundred square feet of space? Put that way, it seems daunting. Yet thousands do so happily in an RV.

Consider that for many of these couples, one or both have been working and out of the house for years until right before they took off together in their RV. So they’ll have two adjustments. Not only must they adjust to living in a tiny space, they must adjust to living together constantly. Either one can be a big adjustment. Adjusting to both together can strain the relationship. A little knowledge and planning can ease the way into all this togetherness.

At first, full-time RVing may seem like you are on vacation. But as the days pass, it may feel like too much togetherness when you live together 24/7. How do you cope? Here are some suggestions from other RVers who have successfully lived the full-time RVing life.

You’ve heard of sleepwalking, but what about sleep-driving?

We RVers spend a lot of time driving. We’ve, sadly, gotten good at “distracted driving” – settling arguments with our kids as they scream in the back seat, telling our dog to quit barking at a passing truck, ignoring a ringing cell phone when we just know it could be something IMPORTANT! Anyone who drives knows all about this. But we bet you’ve never heard of something a whole lot more dangerous – sleep driving! Driving while asleep? That’s right. Read more.

Three amazing women, three amazing landmarks worth a stop

By Chris Epting

There are so many interesting and important landmarks around the country that were inspired by and/or dedicated to famed female legends. I thought I would share three of my favorites today… Continue reading about Helen Keller, Rosa Parks and Betsy Ross here.

What’s ready to fall off your RV (literally fall off)?

By Dave Helgeson

What’s ready to fall off your RV? More specifically, what is ready to fall off from under your RV? The past two summers we have set out with our RVing friends for an extended RV trek. Both trips almost ended as soon as they started. … Find out why, and what you should check on your RV before leaving for a trip so it doesn’t happen to you, here.

Reader poll

Do you own a boat that you bring with you on your RV travels?

Quick tip

Batwing maintenance suggestion

Got a Winegard batwing antenna? Shoot a little silicone lubricant down the crank shaft that leads down into your rig. The lube will help keep a sealing ring from drying out. It’s a twice-a-year job that will help keep the rain outside your rig.

Camping is a “piece of cake” and you’ll “sleep like a log” when you’re not “roughing it”

By Gail Marsh

So many idioms, so little time! Did you know that the English language has more than 25,000 idioms? That’s right, 25,000! … It stands to reason that camping has contributed to the great number of idioms in today’s language. Let’s take a look at just a few.

Ladies: An easy, foolproof, affordable way to color your hair while RVing

By Kate Doherty

Many of us weren’t born with the allure of Jamie Lee Curtis in her stunning “au natural” gray. It compliments her complexion. She’s lucky. Most of us aren’t. Like many of us, as my gray began to emerge, my hairstylist recommended simple highlighting. As the years ticked on and gray became more prevalent, it was time for more color, more highlights, and more often. Now I’m hooked and I can’t turn the clock back. … Read Kate’s highly recommended solution here.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Stuff breaks so keep some emergency cash for repairs. Most RVs are not made to be daily drivers.” —David Needham

Featured recipe

Artichoke-Topped Portobello Mushrooms

by Stacey Exley from Keystone Heights, FL

These portobello mushrooms are a great vegetarian meal option. The mushrooms are large, hearty, and savory enough that you don’t miss the meat. The rice, artichoke, onion, and bell pepper topping are tasty on their own. Seasoned perfectly, serve these stuffed mushrooms on their own, with a side salad, or a bowl of soup.

Click here for the recipe

