RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Issue 1898

Today’s thought

“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.” —Aristotle

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Fried Chicken Day!

On this day in history: 1942 – Anne Frank and her family go into hiding in the “Secret Annexe” above her father’s office in an Amsterdam warehouse.

Tip of the Day

Easy ways to make your RV’s entry steps safer

By Gail Marsh

A fellow camper recently fell and broke her arm. It happened on her RV entry steps at night. She simply tripped over the bottom step and the next thing you know, she’s on her way to the local ER. The incident got me thinking about tips for safe RV entry steps.

Stair types

RV entry steps come in various configurations. There are three main types.

Platform step. This is basically a small step stool that gives you a step up into your RV. Some platform steps feature fold-away legs for ease of storage.

This is basically a small step stool that gives you a step up into your RV. Some platform steps feature fold-away legs for ease of storage. Foldable or scissor steps. This kind of RV step is housed underneath the entry door. You pull them out for use, and tuck them away when you’re on the road. Some foldable steps are manual, while others are electric.

This kind of RV step is housed underneath the entry door. You pull them out for use, and tuck them away when you’re on the road. Some foldable steps are manual, while others are electric. Pull-down solid steps. This stair type locks into the door frame of your camper. When you open the entry door, you unlock the pull-down steps. With a gentle pull, the steps extend out of the camper to the ground. Some pull-down steps can be adjusted to allow for uneven terrain.

…

So what are the best entry steps and how can you keep yourself safe while using them? Continue reading to find out.

Click here

Today’s RV review…

2022 Coachmen Chaparral 336TSIK Fifth Wheel

Tony writes, “Today’s review is of the Coachmen Chaparral 336TSIK fifth wheel. This is a fifth wheel you might just brush over as being another of what is the most common fifth wheel floor plan. But it actually has some features that make it worth looking at, if this is what you’re in the market for.”

Continue reading



Photo Contest

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My holding tank gauges never work. Is there another option?

Dear Dave,

Since the holding tank gauges that detect the levels in the various liquid tanks are so error-prone, what exactly is the gauge? What does it look like? How does it work? How is it replaced? Are there other systems being investigated/researched to make better gauges? Thanks. —James, 2020 Coleman 2515RL

Read Dave’s answer

Selling your RV: How to prepare it before listing it for sale

Tony Barthel gives you an insider look at how you can prepare your RV before you list it for sale. How many photos should you take? What time of day should you take photos and what angles should you take them from? Why is lighting so important? What story are you trying to tell with your RV? Who are you selling it to, and why does that matter? All this, plus common mistakes sellers make. If you’re thinking of selling, you’ll want to read this.

Around the Campfire: To grease or not to grease a trailer’s hitch ball?

By Gail Marsh

To grease or not to grease a trailer’s hitch ball? That was the question around the campfire a few nights ago. Everyone seemed to have an opinion about greasing the trailer’s hitch ball, and were eager to share in the discussion. Read more.

Reader poll

Do you take naps at rest areas?

Quick Tip

Annual clean out

The more “stuff” you carry in your RV, the more fuel your motorhome or tow vehicle needs to haul it. Once a year, go through your drawers and cupboards and remove things you haven’t used in the last year. With current fuel prices, we need all the help we can get to save on that expense.

Recipe of the Day

Awesome Avocado Dip

by Debbie Sue from South West, FL

Cool and creamy, this avocado dip is awesome! Don’t confuse this with guacamole… it’s nothing like it. You can taste the cream cheese base that gives this dip a richness. The avocados add flavor and more creaminess. They also give this easy dip a nice light-green color. Red onions add a nice bite and a little texture. We opted to add the jalapeno and cayenne for a bit of a kick. A fantastic dip to serve at a party or add this to your next taco night.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

A whopping 14.95% of Ohio drivers report having a speeding ticket, the highest rate in the USA. That’s 75% above the national average. Residents of Connecticut are apparently more law-abiding: a mere 4.74% of drivers there have received a speeding ticket, the lowest rate in the country. SOURCE: Insurify

What was the very first city in the world to reach a population of one million? Guess, then see if you’re right by finding the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Tucker was an abused rescue when I got him 6 years ago. Today he is a happy-go-lucky, well-adjusted pup. He loves going camping and is right at home wherever we go.” —Bruce Byrd

Leave here with a laugh

Tim Conway is The Oldest Man

This will surely brighten your day. A businessman (Harvey Korman) doesn’t know what he’s in for when he stops for a hot dog and a milkshake at a shop run by The Oldest Man (Tim Conway). Comedy doesn’t get much better than this skit from the Carol Burnett Show. Click the video to watch.

