Full-Time RVer Newsletter #42, November 9, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 42
Welcome to the Full-Time RVer Newsletter, published every other Wednesday by RVtravel.com. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and full-time RV living tips from the pros, travel advice, and anything else of interest to full-timers or those who aspire to be. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.
Please consider signing up for other newsletters from RVtravel.com. Easy unsubscribe if you don’t like what you see.
This newsletter is sponsored by our friends at Wholesale Warranties.
Quote of the day
“A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life.” —Charles Darwin
ABCs of full-time RV living
By Nanci Dixon
We are full-time RVers, living our dream. We belong to that ever-growing group of adventurous people that have sold their sticks-and-bricks houses, gotten rid of almost all their belongings, and left friends and family behind to live the dream of RV living full-time.
What is full-time RV living?
A full-time RVer has stopped vacationing in an RV and begun calling it home. Full-time RV living is taking all of the fun and excitement of an RV vacation and combining it with the everyday chores and sometimes mundane aspects of daily living. We are living in an RV full-time and living our dream, traveling this amazing country, but our lives are still filled with “to-do” lists and everyday chores.
Did you miss last weekend’s RV Travel Newsletters?
If so, here is some of what you missed…
- RV Service Centers and Repairs Report: “RVs are rolling fiberglass dumpsters!”
- Campground Crowding: Wealthy campers have a secret: They’ll pay to not have neighbors
- Norcold to shut down all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing
- How do I fix RV delamination?
Features
Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.
A popular lesson put into play: Don’t let first impressions fool you
By Rod Andrew
After several years of traveling, many of us realize that the magnificent sights that we’ve seen often don’t linger as long in our memories as the small events we’ve participated in and the different people we have met. Even something as simple as an act of carelessness can have a powerful impact. Here’s one such incident that taught me a lesson. … Continue reading Rod’s heartwarming story here.
Historic markers along the road: Standing where Teddy Roosevelt got inspired
By Chris Epting
“Historic marker, 500 feet.” You know the feeling, right? No matter what it is, you sort of have to stop. It’s almost as if, since someone was thoughtful enough to mark it, you owe it to yourself to reward their efforts with at least a brief stop. Maybe it doesn’t always feel rewarding. Maybe it’s actually not that interesting. But still, if somebody thought to put a plaque or a marker there, there’s just something about it that’s worth your time. At least that’s how I feel. Can you relate? Continue reading.
These are the spare items you should always have on hand in your RV
By Nanci Dixon
Broken, lost or forgotten items can put a damper on or even end an RV trip. After more than six years of full-timing, there are a few spare items we always carry in our RV. Extra weight should always be taken into consideration, but there are a few things that are showstoppers if we don’t have an extra or something to fix the one that broke. Read Nanci’s thorough list here, and let us know if you’ve found anything else handy to carry along.
Reader poll
Quick tip
Easy storage and catch basins under sinks
“Plastic bins or boxes without their lids offer great storage under the kitchen or bathroom sink. Not only will they keep your jugs and bottles organized and upright, but if the plastic boxes are strategically placed under a water line joint or water filter, you have a catch basin should a leak develop. Guess how I know.” Thanks to Ken and Helen Kirkwood!
Several of my friends are quitting RVing. You can probably relate to why they’re doing so
By Gail Marsh
The end. Yes, I know that’s a strange way to begin an article, but it fits! Many, many of our friends are choosing to throw in the towel on their RV lifestyle. They are giving up RVing for good. They have valid reasons, I think. See if you agree.
Gift-giving to RVers: Give experiences, not stuff
By Sandi Sturm
Today was the last day for my work-camping gig at a major resort in Arizona. You know the types of resorts that have more than 600 spaces for RVs and park model homes. My job was helping the activities director as the resort geared up for its busy season. I mention this because it became very apparent to me that the director was not familiar with our full-timer/snowbird lifestyle. … Continue reading about the advisability of giving experiences (with some great suggestions) rather than objects to full-time RVers.
You didn’t miss today’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter, did you? Read it here.
Your assignment
What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?
From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:
“What I would and do say is, ‘Buy The ABCs of RVing.’ I also offer to give them my list of apps, which includes my other piece of advice, ‘Join the Elks.'” —Michael Galvin
Editor’s note: No, we didn’t pay Michael to say that, but of course, we did have to link to our own book. Thanks, Michael!
Featured recipe
Jean’s Nacho Casserole
by Jean Fisher from O’Fallon, IL
Yum! This nacho casserole is easy and super tasty. Set out your favorite nacho toppings and let the family customize their plate. This is one easy dinner recipe.
Contact information
Editor: Emily Woodbury
CONTACT US
Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com
Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com
Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com
Help desk: Contact us.
Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.
RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.
Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.
This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.
My husband and I full timed for 12 years. It was awesome. We purchased a new Newmar Mountainaire, sold the house and took off. The places we went, the memories we made and the people we met are what it was all about. We volunteered several times at a campground for a few months, always the same campground which was within 60 miles of family and friends. Some years we were on the road constantly seeing places on our bucket list. I have thousands of pictures of our travels and kept a daily journal. My husband passed 20 months ago, I sold the RV. Living with my daughter in a sticks and bricks home. I feel so fortunate to have those years with the love of my life and the wandering lust we both shared.
What a bittersweet story, Kay. Thank you for sharing. We’re happy you had so many wonderful full-time RVing adventures with your husband, and that you have your pictures and journals to help remind you of the great times. Take care. 😀 –Diane