Full-Time RVer Newsletter #42, November 9, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 42

Quote of the day

“A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life.” —Charles Darwin

ABCs of full-time RV living

By Nanci Dixon

We are full-time RVers, living our dream. We belong to that ever-growing group of adventurous people that have sold their sticks-and-bricks houses, gotten rid of almost all their belongings, and left friends and family behind to live the dream of RV living full-time.



What is full-time RV living?

A full-time RVer has stopped vacationing in an RV and begun calling it home. Full-time RV living is taking all of the fun and excitement of an RV vacation and combining it with the everyday chores and sometimes mundane aspects of daily living. We are living in an RV full-time and living our dream, traveling this amazing country, but our lives are still filled with “to-do” lists and everyday chores.

Continue reading

A popular lesson put into play: Don’t let first impressions fool you

By Rod Andrew

After several years of traveling, many of us realize that the magnificent sights that we’ve seen often don’t linger as long in our memories as the small events we’ve participated in and the different people we have met. Even something as simple as an act of carelessness can have a powerful impact. Here’s one such incident that taught me a lesson. … Continue reading Rod’s heartwarming story here.

Historic markers along the road: Standing where Teddy Roosevelt got inspired

By Chris Epting

“Historic marker, 500 feet.” You know the feeling, right? No matter what it is, you sort of have to stop. It’s almost as if, since someone was thoughtful enough to mark it, you owe it to yourself to reward their efforts with at least a brief stop. Maybe it doesn’t always feel rewarding. Maybe it’s actually not that interesting. But still, if somebody thought to put a plaque or a marker there, there’s just something about it that’s worth your time. At least that’s how I feel. Can you relate? Continue reading.

These are the spare items you should always have on hand in your RV

By Nanci Dixon

Broken, lost or forgotten items can put a damper on or even end an RV trip. After more than six years of full-timing, there are a few spare items we always carry in our RV. Extra weight should always be taken into consideration, but there are a few things that are showstoppers if we don’t have an extra or something to fix the one that broke. Read Nanci’s thorough list here, and let us know if you’ve found anything else handy to carry along.

Quick tip

Easy storage and catch basins under sinks

“Plastic bins or boxes without their lids offer great storage under the kitchen or bathroom sink. Not only will they keep your jugs and bottles organized and upright, but if the plastic boxes are strategically placed under a water line joint or water filter, you have a catch basin should a leak develop. Guess how I know.” Thanks to Ken and Helen Kirkwood!

Several of my friends are quitting RVing. You can probably relate to why they’re doing so

By Gail Marsh

The end. Yes, I know that’s a strange way to begin an article, but it fits! Many, many of our friends are choosing to throw in the towel on their RV lifestyle. They are giving up RVing for good. They have valid reasons, I think. See if you agree.

Gift-giving to RVers: Give experiences, not stuff

By Sandi Sturm

Today was the last day for my work-camping gig at a major resort in Arizona. You know the types of resorts that have more than 600 spaces for RVs and park model homes. My job was helping the activities director as the resort geared up for its busy season. I mention this because it became very apparent to me that the director was not familiar with our full-timer/snowbird lifestyle. … Continue reading about the advisability of giving experiences (with some great suggestions) rather than objects to full-time RVers.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“What I would and do say is, ‘Buy The ABCs of RVing.’ I also offer to give them my list of apps, which includes my other piece of advice, ‘Join the Elks.'” —Michael Galvin

Editor’s note: No, we didn’t pay Michael to say that, but of course, we did have to link to our own book. Thanks, Michael!

Featured recipe

Jean’s Nacho Casserole

by Jean Fisher from O’Fallon, IL

Yum! This nacho casserole is easy and super tasty. Set out your favorite nacho toppings and let the family customize their plate. This is one easy dinner recipe.

Click here for the recipe

