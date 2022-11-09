RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Issue 1988

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Whenever you feel like criticizing any one…just remember that all the people in this world haven’t had the advantages that you’ve had.” ―F. Scott Fitzgerald

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Scrapple Day!

On this day in history: 1906 – Theodore Roosevelt is the first sitting president of the United States to make an official trip outside the country. He did so to inspect progress on the Panama Canal.

Tip of the Day

Uses for forks while RVing that don’t involve eating

Of course, you use it when you eat! However, the lowly dining fork can be used in many other ways while RVing. Just look and see for yourself all these uses for forks. You’ll be surprised at how handy these are… and who knew?!

Superior slices

Need to top that grilled hamburger? Use a fork to evenly cut tomato slices. Stick two forks side by side into the tomato. Then use a sharp knife to cut in between the fork tines for even slices. This trick also works for slicing onions, and you won’t have smelly hands afterward.

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I walk on my roof? Can I add on a ladder? Help!

Dear Dave,

Since this is not the RV we intended on purchasing, I am learning as I go. It did not have a ladder on the back and was told not to have one mounted, nor a topper on the slide. I have been told it was better not to have a topper on this model and also that the roof was not meant to walk on. My weight is 215. Any ideas on an aluminum retractable ladder? Can my roof take my weight to maintain it? Thank you for your help. I value it immensely. —Sharon, 2021 Forest River Wildwood 22RBS

Read Dave’s answer

Today: Live video chat

Open Mic: Dave and Dustin answer your questions about RV repair and maintenance

On today’s live Talkin’ RV Tech, our two tech experts will answer your questions from our online video studio about RV Repair and Maintenance from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So join them and pick their brains via chat. Ask questions or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information.

Watch and ask questions here. RV Travel on YouTube • RV Travel on Facebook • California RV Specialists on YouTube.

Watch-only below starting at 4 p.m., (Pacific):

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video of the day

Four types of campfire cooking: boiling, baking, frying, and grilling

By Cheri Sicard

Campfires make for a terrific ambiance when RVing, but besides being decorative and warming, they also can be highly practical. The video below, which covers four different methods of campfire cooking, can help.

If you are going to go to the trouble of making a campfire, why not put it to work? Survival instructor Dan Wowak believes in the power of the campfire to cook good meals, and the video compiles his best tips for how to properly cook a meal over a campfire.

Click here to watch

Customize your RV’s interior to fit your lifestyle. Here are some examples

By Kate Doherty

This is the second installment in a customizing series focusing on custom and functional cabinetry. Hopefully it inspires you to update your own rig! In our last column, we looked at LED lighting fixtures and accent ceiling molding. Today we’ll take a look at customized entertainment centers, televators, and hidden fireplace storage. Some excellent, and beautiful, ideas here!

Reader poll

Will you go south for the winter in your RV for at least two months?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

This goes under the list of things we think are ridiculous but we wish we invented! We hate to admit how useful this is for RVers… but it’s useful!!

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Always keep the battery fully charged



Take the batteries out of the rig and store them in the garage over winter? It’s an old-wives’ tale, provided you make sure the battery is kept charged. Use a battery maintainer to ensure the charge. It’s when a battery falls below full charge that you’d need to worry about it freezing. Read more on winter battery maintenance here.

On this day last year…

Wow! Prevent costly mistakes with these RVminders

Check out these RVminders and easily prevent costly mistakes! These bands wrap around your steering wheel and remind you to check things before you drive away. Never leave the steps or ladder down again. Antenna or satellite down? Slide locks in place? Doors, vents and windows closed? Compartment locks locked? Hookups disconnected? These are so easy to use they should be in every RV! Check ’em out.

Website of the day

Louisiana State Parks: Camping

Since it’s National Louisiana Day we figured we’d share the Louisiana State Parks Camping page with you. Look at some of these parks – they’re beautiful! Have you camped at any of them?

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Water only coming from the RV shower, not the sink. Why?

• Ask Dave: How do I adjust the RV door deadbolt so it works?

• An easy trick to keep important documents in the RV … without all the paper

Recipe of the Day

Cranberry Orange Bread With Honey Butter

by Lauren Perkins-Boyd from Portland, OR

Cranberry orange is a fantastic flavor combination and this bread is filled with both. The sweet orange pairs nicely with the tart cranberries. Dense and moist, cranberry orange bread is a tasty breakfast or snack. Don’t skip the honey butter – it’s unbelievable and a must. We’ll end up using it on other bread recipes too.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Barbie’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. Her birthday is March 9, 1959, the day she was unveiled to the toy industry during the New York Toy Fair. Today, Barbie is 63 years old.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lilly is a rescue Bichon Frise and has been with us for four years now and loves to travel as long as she has a lap to lay on. She carries her toy rabbit everywhere, even on our daily walks. Smart, playful, loving and has the very rare Apricot coloring.” —Ron Lane

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.