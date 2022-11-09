Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 113

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
RVing Basics
Handy leveling tools
Got levels? Having bubble levels on the side and front or rear of your rig makes it easier to level up when you’re setting up. Or use a small “torpedo” level. With your rig known to be level, see if your storage bay trim or windows are also level. If they are, you can use a torpedo level lined up on the trim anywhere it’s convenient.
Heat pump versus regular furnace
New to RV heat pumps? They work pretty well until temps hit into the 30s. If frost is in the weather forecast, best to use your regular furnace – they usually pump heat to the plumbing system, where the heat pump only warms up the interior of the coach. You don’t want frozen pipes!
Quick Tips
Furnace troubleshooting tips
Leigh read a tip on furnace troubleshooting. This alert reader adds, watch out for flow from the tank. “If the valve at the tank is opened too quickly it can trip the limit switch: a safety feature designed to limit the flow if the line is cut or burned allowing a surge in gas. Simply closing and reopening slowly for the first quarter turn may solve the problem by allowing adequate flow. One can also check the flame on a stove burner. If the flame is weak, there won’t be enough gas for the furnace.” Thanks for the pointers, Leigh.
Place step ladder by the fire escape window
Our RV comes equipped with a special fire escape window in the bedroom. If for some reason we are unable to escape a fire through the regular door we would have to shimmy our way out the window. It is designed to open up fully but then we would be faced with about an 8-foot drop to the ground. Because of this I always place a small step ladder under the window to aid us if we ever need to evacuate the rig. Thanks to Ray Burr at loveyourrv.com.
“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”
From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:
“Not to discourage them, but I would make them aware that as my friend said, ‘Owning an RV is a giggle a minute.’ There will rarely be a time when everything will be working as it should. If you are a perfectionist or can’t handle inconveniences, then purchasing an RV is not for you.” —Jerome Friedman
Random RV Thought
Pay attention to the wind when making a campfire. If it’s blowing toward your RV you could end up breathing its smoke later when you go to bed. And be considerate of your neighbors if they are close by: It’s not nice to “smoke ’em”!
As far as being new to RV’ing. One thing I have told friends who are looking into it. It is NOT like staying a motel or cabin. Setting up and breakdown takes time. Things must be stored securely before traveling. There are a LOT of things to learn, a LOT of maintenance. Plus learning how to drive or pull an RV or TT and backing it up. The extra time it takes to reach the destination.
They are used to flying or driving to a motel and RV’ing is whole new ballgame.
Plus the initial expense of the RV or TT and tow vehicle. The cost of some campgrounds rival the cost of a nice motel, and spots are hard to find in the popular areas.
I was not trying to discourage them, well maybe a little, but wanted them to know what they were getting into.
We have a person close to us and the TT has not moved in the year since they bought it.
Although part of the fun of camping is having a fire but the trend is turning toward no open wood fire. Also, most campgrounds will not allow you to bring your own wood and instead charge you big time for a few pieces. I have spent $45 to $50 a night just for the pleasure of a live fire. We have now outfitted our MH with a propane port on the outside of it and plug our propane fire bowl into it. Turns out it uses very little propane, is smoke free, easy to start and when going to bed it is easily extinguished. With so many campsites all cramped together, we think a propane fire bowl is an suitable alternative.
re: furnace troubleshooting tip
Does this only happen when all of the following are true?
I don’t understand what triggers this sudden flow of gas as the tank is opened.
(Maybe the safety-limit switch in the tank is bad–as in: too sensitive.)
I, too, have thought about “what if” I need to exit out the bed area escape window in case of a fire. I recall reading somewhere to place a folded blanket over the bottom edge of the window to protect your body as you slide out on your stomach (feet first) through the window. Supposedly, once you’re dangling along the outside of RV, your feet should be within a reasonable distance to the ground. I hope I never have to find out whether or not this is factual.
Our situation was the same as the article. We replaced the large rear window with a slider that lets us just step out onto the roof ladder. The company builds custom RV, boat, car etc. windows to your dimensions. The company is Motion Windows in Vancouver, Washington. We love our new window.
I would like to thank Leigh for his tip on furnace tripping. Since I purchased my RV, my furnace tripped every time, I had given up on it and purchased some space heaters. Tried his tip and bingo, it’s working as it should.
What a great place for the RV community is rvtravel.com. I’ve been reading both the beginners and daily articles and benefiting from them, but never decided to subscribe, a mistake I will reverse today. Many thanks to Leigh and everyone contributing to this site
Furnace Troubleshooting Tips – Should clarify that you are referring to the propane tank valve. Not clear to a new user