Full-Time RVer Newsletter #45, December 21, 2022

“May your walls know joy, may every room hold laughter, and every window open to great possibility.” —Mary Anne Radmacher

Full-time RVing: Living small while living large

By Jim Twamley

Jim Twamley’s writings were a favorite among our readers for many years. Jim’s health finally forced him to “hang up the keys,” but we like to dip into the archives and pull out pertinent “oldies” to share. Here’s one of them:

We love RVing. In fact, we enjoy it so much we sold our house and now we RV every day. We are living large while traveling in the comfort of our motorhome.

One Sunday while attending the church of a friend who pastors in Bend, Oregon, we were talking outside. He asked me, “So, how do you like full-time RVing?” To which I replied by directing his attention to the grand mountains in the distance and said, “This is our backyard and it extends throughout North America.” To which he replied, “Wow, I like what you’re doing with it.” RVing unlocks the freedom to live large!

How full-time and extended-travel RVers get their mail

By Nanci Dixon

Getting mail on the road is always a concern of full-time RVers and those on extended travels. One of those people is reader Sue L. She and her husband are going on a long trip this winter and won’t be staying in any one place for long. They wonder how they will get their mail. Here is lots of useful information for Sue and other RVers.

Journaling on the road: Why writing a few sentences every day is so important

By Chris Epting

I know you probably take a lot of pictures when you ride the trip. But do you write at all? I'm sure you're sending lots of texts and emails, but do you travel with an actual, honest-to-goodness travel journal? Not that travel journaling requires extensive, verbose documenting. Quite the opposite, actually. You can write a single sentence about an impression or a feeling you get from a place and I will almost promise you that you will cherish it later on.

How to get your motorcycle delivered to where you are going

By Gail Marsh

I could probably write the book "Motorcycle Transporting for Dummies." Maybe someday I will. Here's how it all began: Hubby really wanted his motorcycle in Florida. Having wintered in the Sunshine State for the past two years, Hubby knew how much we'd use and enjoy the motorcycle there. …The only problem was how to get the motorcycle from our home in Missouri to the RV camp where we stay in Florida, 1000+ miles away.

A good friend: Google Maps

When looking for a parking lot to pull into, open Google Maps. Although it is not a current view, you will be able to see if the area behind the building is a full pull-through or is a dead end. Thanks for the tip, Christine DeAbi!

Yikes! Would your RV survive driving down (or up) this 25% grade?

Readers Brian and Bobbi Cook sent us an email with a note and photo, and all we have to say is WOW! They wrote: "Famous last words: 'Do you think we can make it with our 40-foot 5th wheel?' 'Sure, piece of cake! Besides, we haven't tested the brakes in a while!'"

Come upon a moose? Keep your distance to avoid trouble

If you come upon a moose, be careful. Watch this video to learn more about the habits of moose, and how you should react if you come upon one. If you act improperly, you could end up in the hospital!

What air compressor do you recommend?

Dear Dave,

Would you please suggest an air compressor? We are constantly running into air machines (at gas stations, storage facility) that are not working. What are your recommendations? Our neighbor lets us use his, but it is very large and heavy and obviously we can’t travel with it. Thanks so much. —Jenette

Read Dave’s recommendations.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Try it before you buy it. Rent an RV and try it out for at least a few days to make sure you will like it. If you do, then do your research and make sure you understand the cost and have the budget to maintain the RV lifestyle you expect to live.” —Bob Staples

Featured recipe

Italian Christmas Quiche

by Deb Lund from Rhinelander, WI

This is one yummy quiche with tons of flavor. The Italian seasoning goes great with the mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Chunks of meat and asparagus make this a hearty quiche. It’s simple to make and will be a delicious holiday breakfast or brunch.

