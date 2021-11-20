Friday, November 19, 2021

Yikes! Would your RV survive driving down (or up) this 25% grade?

By Emily Woodbury
Readers Brian and Bobbi Cook sent us an email with this note and photo, and all we have to say is WOW! They wrote:

“Famous last words: ‘Do you think we can make it with our 40 foot 5th wheel?’
‘Sure, piece of cake! Besides, we haven’t tested the brakes in a while!’

“We will not reveal the location for fear of disrespecting the neighbors on this quiet, residential San Diego street. “We were exploring house architecture in our Silverado 3500 HD when we found this intersection. Yes, we did go down and back up the hill – twice! We’re from Colorado and are used to mountain driving with 6-10% grades. A 25% grade has a whole different feel to it! Think roller coaster climbing to the very top then dropping down.

“Do not even attempt it in a longer RV or while towing anything. We would likely bottom out or even hang-up our 5th wheel at the foot of the hill and probably hurt the hitch or the tailgate (at minimum) at the top.”

We’re sure you would! Wowie! As they say, “Kids, don’t try this at home!”

