Full-Time RVer Newsletter #46, January 4, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 46

“Failure is the condiment that gives success its flavor.” ―Truman Capote

We published this article about a year ago, but recently had a reader write in and ask us where to find it. It’s such a wonderful, thorough resource that we thought we’d share it again. Bookmarking it is a great way to find it to reference again later. Happy 2023 trip planning!

The Best RV Trip Planner Apps and Tools

By Nanci Dixon

RV trip planners can save money, save time and take the stress out of RV trip planning. Campgrounds are crowded, more people are traveling by RV and looking for places to stay and go. Trip planning apps and websites not only help find that elusive campsite, but they can also provide a safe, obstacle-free route, calculate miles, costs, and suggest travel adventures.

RV Trip Planner: What is it?

An RV trip planner can plan the trip and the RV route by plugging in a starting point and the ending point. Good planners will then help determine the distance between those two points, the number of days it will take in an RV using RV driving distances, campsites along the way, and points of interest. Most route planners allow the user to determine comfortable driving distance, put in height, weight, and length of RV and intended travel stops. It takes a lot of the hassle out of deciding the best routes whether a short trip or a three-month epic journey.

Continue reading

Time to downsize? Here’s how to find a smaller RV that works best for you

Have you worked your way up to having “too much RV”? Is it a struggle to find parking, storage, or campsites with large enough spaces? Has keeping that 40+ foot diesel pusher in showroom condition become a full-time job? Perhaps it’s time to downsize your RV. Here is a lot of great advice from Randall Brink from his own experience when downsizing.

A Scream-ing lesson in Norway: Don’t be afraid to explore; you never know what you’ll find

Chris Epting and his son visited Oslo, Norway, on their way to explore around an Arctic archipelago. He especially wanted to see the most famous local painting: Edvard Munch’s The Scream. Chris and his son then spent quite a busy and sometimes frustrating day tracking down the location which inspired Munch to paint this picture after sensing “an infinite scream passing through nature.” Read the thought-provoking lesson Chris learned during their adventure, here.

Hilarious safety tips for driving in the snow

Winter driving is no easy task. It can be tiring having to concentrate so hard on slick, icy roads, especially for long amounts of time and especially if it’s snowing out. No thank you! We recently saw this meme online and laughed out loud. These are, without a doubt, the best safety tips for driving in the snow that we’ve ever seen. We think you’ll agree.

Hook up an extra hose for convenience and safety

Reader Jim Schrankel offers this suggestion when making camp: “I put a splitter on the hose bib and add a 50-foot hose and sprayer. This is not only handy for hosing down the dirt, etc. — it’s also my insurance against a fire, not only for my rig, but the ones adjacent to me. I leave it turned on to ensure it’s ready at a second’s notice.” Thanks, Jim!

Video: Take a look inside these 10 luxurious celebrity motorhomes

Sandi Sturm reports: “When I was a kid in the ’60s and ’70s, I knew of musicians that traveled from gig to gig in their fancy buses, and I always wondered what they looked like inside. This was before the internet and YouTube, of course, so my knowledge was limited to what I saw in magazines. … But today, celebrities spend upwards of $1 million, or more, on their home away from home.” Check out some of them here.

The top 5 regrets people had as they were dying. What can we learn from these?

By Nanci Dixon

As some of you may know, my father is dying (he has since passed). He is 98 and had been hoping to reach 99, even inviting the hospice nurse and caregivers to his birthday party. Our birthdays are on the same day, March 4th, and he may not make it that long. … I recently read the top five regrets of the dying that Bonnie Ware, an Australian hospice nurse, learned from her patients. Here they are.

My pet is old. What do I do if they die while RVing?

Dear Dr. Karel,

As a person who travels with a very senior cat, 19+ years old, do you have any thoughts if they die “on the road”? I know that the sad moment will come and I’m not really ready. Maybe a contributor has thoughts along these lines. I’m pretty sure that this sad event has happened to others reading this newsletter. —Tom P.

Read Dr. Karel’s compassionate advice.

What advice would you give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“For the ladies: Bring 4 pairs of shoes (i.e.: flip flops, sneakers, sandals, hiking boots). I also have 1 pair of dressy shoes but I’ve only worn them once in 10 years of full-timing. Clothes: 2 pairs of jeans, 2 sweatshirts, 1 very warm coat, 1 light coat. I really like t-shirts so I have a dozen of those. Enough bras and panties for 10 days and 4 nightgowns (2 for summer and 2 for winter weather). Keep your makeup in a pencil bag and keep tubs for toiletries. Pack 2 bath towels, 2 beach towels, 4 hand towels and washcloths. You really don’t need a lot of linens. Pop-up hamper kept in the closet for dirty clothes. Pots and pans (I have 2 of each). And dishes, 4 of each (plates, cups, bowls). Really just downsized everything that was in my sticks and bricks house. So far so good. Wish they would make a place for brooms, mops and vacuums in the RVs but no such luck. Relax and enjoy the ride!” —Cheryl Robinson

Lasagna With Zucchini

by Terri Opgenorth from Lake Mills, WI

Substituting zucchini strips for pasta is a delicious low-carb option for lasagna. It’s so robust and delicious you don’t even miss the noodles. This easy lasagna recipe is hearty and cheesy with just a hint of spice thanks to the red pepper flakes. Even if you’re not low carb, give this recipe a try. It’s super tasty.

Click here for the recipe

