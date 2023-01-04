RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Issue 2028

Today’s thought

“Be clearly aware of the stars and infinity on high. Then life seems almost enchanted after all.” ―Vincent Van Gogh

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Spaghetti Day!

On this day in history: 1896 – Utah is admitted as the 45th U.S. state.

Tip of the Day

Safety tips for portable heaters in an RV

By Gail Marsh

Winter brings cold temperatures, biting winds, and even snow or sleet. Will your RV furnace keep you toasty? How much will it cost to maintain a comfortable temperature inside your rig? Perhaps a space heater can supplement your furnace heat and save you money on costly propane, too. Before you get started, it’s important to know critical safety tips for using portable heaters.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why do my RV’s brakes feel spongy and weak?

Dear Dave,

I recently bought this motorhome (55k miles) and the brakes are low and braking power is slow to the point that it feels like the motorhome won’t stop. It looks like the fluid is full, but it is difficult to see the amount. I’m hoping the problem is simple like bleeding the brakes or low fluid. What advice do you have for me? —Josie, 1994 Spartan Georgie Boy

Read Dave's answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Talkin’ RV Tech Short: Tackling the cause of RV squeaks and how to fix them

If you have questions, we have answers! Join us LIVE every Wednesday at 4 p.m. PST (that’s TODAY!) for Talkin’ RV Tech. Here is a sample from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers is experiencing a squeak on his Class C RV between the cab of his roof and the RV.

While the viewer’s question is specifically regarding a Class C RV, the truth is every classification of RV can squeak—and some more than others. It can be very irritating!

Click here

Video of the day

Teardrop trailer camping—10 things NOT to bring

By Cheri Sicard

The team at Playing with Sticks, after doing a LOT of teardrop trailer camping, has learned a few things along the way. In this informative video they talk about gear. What has worked for them, but also what has not worked.

They compiled a list of 10 items they used to think they needed. But time and experience have shown these items turned out not to be so essential after all. For each of the items, they provide an alternative that usually costs less and works just as well.

Click here to watch

A guide to sex in an RV

By Tony Barthel

(Rated PG) More and more of us are spending more time in our RVs. As such we’re doing everything in our RVs from cooking to laundry to making magic of the night. You know, fooling around! But like so many other aspects of RV life, sex in an RV is something that might be approached differently. This is especially true if you have little ones who travel with you. What are the challenges of amorous activities in a mobile vacation machine? Well, there are many. Read more. Then add your own PG-rated tips if Tony has missed anything.

Today: Live video chat

Dave, Dustin and Zach answer your questions about RV repair and maintenance

On today’s live Talkin’ RV Tech, our three tech experts will answer your questions from our online video studio about RV Repair and Maintenance from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So join them and pick their brains via chat. Ask questions or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information.

Watch and ask questions here. RV Travel on YouTube • RV Travel on Facebook • California RV Specialists on YouTube.

Reader poll

Have you ever traveled in Mexico with an RV for a week or longer?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Climb into a warm and cozy bed

Cold and damp out? If you’re in an RV park, use an electric heated mattress pad to pre-warm your bed. You’ll save LP from not having to crank up the heat. Inverter users beware: Not all mattress pads and electric blankets can “digest” inverter power!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Act Your Wage. Can You Guess the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born?

This article from Cheapism is fascinating. It will tell you the minimum wage each year and what that was equal to in 2022.

Recipe of the Day

Husband’s Delight

by Gretchen from Columbia, TN

This recipe should be called Family Delight because it’s a hearty casserole the whole family will love. Easy to throw together, the base of the casserole is your favorite pasta. The meat sauce has the perfect balance of onion, garlic, and Italian herbs. That’s spread on top of a thick layer of sour cream and cream cheese. Everything is held in place with a layer of gooey mozzarella cheese. The combination of cheeses adds a savory flavor to the dish. Serve with garlic bread and green salad and you’ll feel like you’re at an Italian restaurant.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Alaska is the largest U.S. state with 586,412 square miles. It’s twice the size of Texas, which is the next largest state.

*Where will you find the most electrically active places on Earth? Take a guess then see if you’re right with yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Gypsy, our Standard Poodle, just turned 14 years old and celebrated her birthday in the motorhome. She has traveled since she was 6 weeks old. She has been in 49 states and 7 Canadian provinces. She loves traveling as much as we do.” —Linda Ross

Leave here with a laugh

