By James Raia

Canoo, the startup electric vehicle company based in Torrance, California, manufacturing a futuristic lineup of minivans and a pickup truck, has announced prices for its pending 2022 debut.

The minivan’s first model, called a “Lifestyle Vehicle,” will be priced from $34,750 to $49,950. It will be unveiled in Delivery, Base and Premium trims. The price of the top-line Adventure trim wasn’t announced.

While not confirmed, the Canoo has been touted with impressive specifications: 300 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque and a 250-mile range. The payload maximum is 1,800 pounds.

Canoo will have an expanding lineup

The company’s pickup truck is being marketed with an estimated 500 horsepower, 550 lb-ft. of torque and a 200-mile range. Canoo has also discussed a delivery van it’s calling a Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle (MPDV).

Canoo plans to begin deliveries of the pickup truck and “scaled production” of the MPDV in 2023. The startup hasn’t discussed pricing for the pickup, but previously quoted a $33,000 base price for the MPDV.

A subscription plan Canoo revealed when the new company was announced in 2019 was mentioned in the automaker’s price announcement.

The new truck’s towing capacity hasn’t been announced but the small vehicle will be 15 feet, 4 inches long with a six-foot bed. The Canoo will also feature a 30-inch bed extension.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

