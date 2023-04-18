Tuesday, April 18, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Take care of those insert moldings. Here are the products to use

By Dustin Simpson
0
Dirty RV insert moldings

This is a real unit, with a real problem, and it’s in our real shop. This series was created in hopes of helping you better understand your unit and how to best maintain it. This episode shows you the danger of not keeping an eye on your RV insert moldings. In my experience, one of the most missed items is the insert molding screw cover. This protective plastic covers the screws at the roof line edges as well as the vertical and horizontal side seams of all RVs.

Unless you visually inspect under the insert moldings, you will not see potential water damage until it’s too late. Insert moldings help to keep the moisture, condensation, rain, dirt, and other elements out of your RV. By sealing the edges of the aluminum molding it protects the screws along the roof, body, front, and rear seams.

This is important and, from my experience, often a missed step when weatherproofing and protecting your unit. When water gets past this plastic insert molding screw cover, it can cause serious damage. Water spreads through the unit and invites the growth of mold, rusts screws and causes dry rot in walls, roof joints and floors as the water travels down the aluminum framework in the wall.

I recommend that you replace the insert molding as needed every 2-3 years.

Insert molding screw covers shrink in both directions and will allow water to get in. This shrinkage is caused by age, sun, soaps and elements. The tattletale sign is tapping it and seeing if it makes noise within the track. I hope this tip helps protect your investment.

DIY products to use

Dicor Non-Sag Sealant — You will want to use non-sag sealant on all corners and side seams on the roof. Non-Sag Sealant is offered in several colors:

Dicor Self-Leveling Sealant – Roof surface, for moldings, seams, vents, skylights, etc.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVDT2103

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE