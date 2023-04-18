Take care of those insert moldings. Here are the products to use

This is a real unit, with a real problem, and it’s in our real shop. This series was created in hopes of helping you better understand your unit and how to best maintain it. This episode shows you the danger of not keeping an eye on your RV insert moldings. In my experience, one of the most missed items is the insert molding screw cover. This protective plastic covers the screws at the roof line edges as well as the vertical and horizontal side seams of all RVs.

Unless you visually inspect under the insert moldings, you will not see potential water damage until it’s too late. Insert moldings help to keep the moisture, condensation, rain, dirt, and other elements out of your RV. By sealing the edges of the aluminum molding it protects the screws along the roof, body, front, and rear seams.

This is important and, from my experience, often a missed step when weatherproofing and protecting your unit. When water gets past this plastic insert molding screw cover, it can cause serious damage. Water spreads through the unit and invites the growth of mold, rusts screws and causes dry rot in walls, roof joints and floors as the water travels down the aluminum framework in the wall.

I recommend that you replace the insert molding as needed every 2-3 years.

Insert molding screw covers shrink in both directions and will allow water to get in. This shrinkage is caused by age, sun, soaps and elements. The tattletale sign is tapping it and seeing if it makes noise within the track. I hope this tip helps protect your investment.

DIY products to use

Dicor Non-Sag Sealant — You will want to use non-sag sealant on all corners and side seams on the roof. Non-Sag Sealant is offered in several colors:

Dicor Self-Leveling Sealant – Roof surface, for moldings, seams, vents, skylights, etc.

##RVDT2103