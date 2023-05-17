Tuesday, May 16, 2023

How to identify your RV roof vent lid hinge style

By Dustin Simpson
Did you know that there are five different RV vent lid styles? The main difference among all of them is how they hinge on the vent base. To better help yourself or your local repair shop, make sure you either remove the vent lid and bring it in, or take a side and back view picture so it’s easier to match it up for you.


Selecting the correct hinge style, color and material

Many RV owners want to match their vent lids with other items on the roof such as the roof air conditioner cover. Typically, the roof vent lids come in black or white. There are also some things to consider besides the appearance when purchasing your replacement vent lids…

What type of material is it made of: polypropylene or polycarbonate?

The polycarbonate vent lid has a higher impact resistance, and states that it’s virtually unbreakable under normal use. They include a longer warranty, and the lids are thicker and stronger, which helps to extend the life.

Polypropylene is your typical standard vent lid. It is very flexible and easier to damage due to less impact resistance.

Here is a short video clip explaining what to look for when going shopping for your vent lid cover.

I hope this information helped you to understand more about RV vent lids. Here are some other great Camco vent products that you might be interested in to help keep you cool or warm in your unit:

Dustin Simpson
https://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner.
