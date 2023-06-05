Information you need to know to replace your RV toilet

You often do not realize how important your RV toilet is until it’s not available. Let’s assume the toilet is non-repairable or that it’s just too old. Now it’s time to update the toilet. In most cases, a replacement is a relatively simple process. The hardest step of RV toilet replacement is deciding on the replacement and making sure it works in your RV.

Things to note when replacing an RV toilet:

When contacting a repair shop or dealership in regards to purchasing a new toilet, here is some information that we will need to know in order to help you. In some cases, sending pictures of the toilet or the part you’re looking for helps us track down the replacements needed.

High or low profile – Please measure height in inches

Water consumption/flow rate – Does it have a water saver?

Attached spray unit – Is it equipped with a hand sprayer?

Bowl size – Standard round or elongated residential?

Plastic or porcelain bowl?

Seat and lid design – Standard/slow close or plastic or wood?

Color

Overall width

Brand name – Model and serial number are typically located behind the backside of the toilet

Foot pedal, slide handle or push button flush?

Blade or ball flushing mechanism

RV toilets that have been replaced

