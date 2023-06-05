Sunday, June 4, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Information you need to know to replace your RV toilet

By Dustin Simpson
0
Pictured is an RV toilet. This article tells you how to replace an RV toilet.

You often do not realize how important your RV toilet is until it’s not available. Let’s assume the toilet is non-repairable or that it’s just too old. Now it’s time to update the toilet. In most cases, a replacement is a relatively simple process. The hardest step of RV toilet replacement is deciding on the replacement and making sure it works in your RV.

Example how to measure for a Dometic toilet.

Things to note when replacing an RV toilet:

When contacting a repair shop or dealership in regards to purchasing a new toilet, here is some information that we will need to know in order to help you. In some cases, sending pictures of the toilet or the part you’re looking for helps us track down the replacements needed.

  • High or low profile – Please measure height in inches
  • Water consumption/flow rate – Does it have a water saver?
  • Attached spray unit – Is it equipped with a hand sprayer?
  • Bowl size – Standard round or elongated residential?
  • Plastic or porcelain bowl?
  • Seat and lid design – Standard/slow close or plastic or wood?
  • Color
  • Overall width
  • Brand name – Model and serial number are typically located behind the backside of the toilet
  • Foot pedal, slide handle or push button flush?
  • Blade or ball flushing mechanism

RV toilets that have been replaced

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

Have mineral deposits in your RV’s toilet? Here’s how to get rid of them.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVDT2136

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1107
Next article
Do you hate your RV oven? Do you even use it?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE