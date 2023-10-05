Thursday, October 5, 2023

What should I look for when inspecting my RV roof?

By Dustin Simpson
Whether you own a million-dollar unit or you have an entry-level RV, my message to you will be the same: It needs to be maintained! One of the best ways to maintain your RV is by consistently inspecting the unit, including inspecting the RV roof.

What to look for when inspecting an RV roof

I am often asked, “What should I look for when inspecting my RV roof?” The video below shows just that!

Join me on the roof of this 2016 Grand Design Reflection 337RLS. I show you areas that need to be cleaned and touched up. I also share some tricks of my trade that I’ve learned by inspecting a lot of RV roofs!

Are you interested in more inspections by Dustin? Check out this past article!

More from Dustin

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
