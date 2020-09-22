Jayco recalls thousands of motorhomes for crash danger

Jayco will notify owners and dealers will install an additional support bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 30, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco’s customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901519.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

