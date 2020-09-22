Jayco recalls thousands of motorhomes for crash danger

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling more than 4,000 model year 2016-2018 Jayco Seneca, 2016-2019 Jayco Greyhawk, 2016 and 2018-2019 Jayco Redhawk, 2017 Jayco Envoy 200 Series and 2018-2019 Entegra Odyssey, Jayco Esteem, and Jayco Greyhawk Prestige motorhomes. The mounting brackets for the leveling system hydraulic pump and reservoir may fail allowing the components to contact the ground.
Contact with the ground may cause the pump and reservoir to detach or leak hydraulic fluids, increasing the risk of a crash.
Remedy
Jayco will notify owners and dealers will install an additional support bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 30, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco’s customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901519.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.
