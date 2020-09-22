Jayco recalls thousands of motorhomes for crash danger

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling more than 4,000 model year 2016-2018 Jayco Seneca, 2016-2019 Jayco Greyhawk, 2016 and 2018-2019 Jayco Redhawk, 2017 Jayco Envoy 200 Series and 2018-2019 Entegra Odyssey, Jayco Esteem, and Jayco Greyhawk Prestige motorhomes. The mounting brackets for the leveling system hydraulic pump and reservoir may fail allowing the components to contact the ground.

Contact with the ground may cause the pump and reservoir to detach or leak hydraulic fluids, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy