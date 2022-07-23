By Johnny Robot

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each of these answers was written in less than 30 seconds using artificial intelligence (AI), which many websites (including many RV sites) use today to generate articles (but not RVtravel.com). The author, Johnny Robot, is NOT a real person (we just made him up) and his advice is questionable. So never do what Johnny recommends unless you first talk to a real-life expert. We publish this column to remind you not to believe everything you read on the internet, including some RV websites operated by shysters who post articles written by artificial intelligence but pass them off as written by knowledgeable humans, which is not true!

The following answers from Johnny are word-for-word how “he” answered them.

Dear Johnny,

I’m 65 years old and want to buy an RV. But my mother won’t let me. What should I do? — Sidney Putter, North Platt, Nebraska

Dear Sidney,

If you’re 65 and your mother is dominating, it can be difficult to purchase an RV. However, there are some things you can do to try to convince her to let you buy one.

One approach is to try to reason with her and explain why owning an RV would be beneficial for you. Perhaps you could point out that an RV would give you more freedom and flexibility in terms of travel. You could also mention that an RV would be a great way to spend time with your family or friends.

Another approach is to offer to compromise with your mother. For example, you could agree to only use the RV for weekends or holidays. Alternatively, you could offer to pay for all of the maintenance and upkeep costs associated with the RV.

If your mother is still unwilling to let you purchase an RV, you could try to find a way to buy one without her permission. This might involve saving up money and making the purchase secretly or working with a friend or family member who is willing to co-sign for the loan.

Ultimately, it will be up to you to decide whether or not purchasing an RV is worth upsetting your mother. If you feel strongly about owning an RV, you should try to find a way to make it happen. However, if your relationship with your mother is more important to you than owning an RV, then you may want to reconsider your decision.

Dear Johnny,

I have taught my dog Rags to say “Fire” very loudly. Can I bring him with me to the movie theater? — Wilma Pfutzler, Orlando, Florida

Dear Wilma,

I’m not sure if Rags would be allowed in the movie theater. If you’re looking for a quiet movie theater experience, Rags might not be the best companion. But if you don’t mind a little extra noise, Rags could be a lot of fun at the movies!

Dear Johnny,

My husband will only eat tuna fish sandwiches, nothing else. What can I do? — Betti Butterbottom, Rigby, Idaho

Dear Ms. Butterbottom,

If your husband is only eating tuna fish sandwiches and nothing else, it may be time to explore other options. There are plenty of healthy and delicious foods that he could be eating instead of limiting himself to just one type of sandwich. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

• Try making a tuna fish salad with chopped vegetables and a light dressing.

• Add some variety to his sandwiches by including different types of bread or wraps.

• Make sure the tuna fish you’re using is high quality and fresh.

• Experiment with different toppings and fillings for his sandwiches, such as avocado or cheese.

Encouraging your husband to eat a more varied diet can be beneficial for his health in the long run. Peanut butter, for example, is a healthy source of protein and essential nutrients that can help him stay energized and focused throughout the day. It’s also important to remember that everyone has different taste preferences, so be patient and try not to force your husband to eat things he doesn’t like. Ultimately, the decision of what to eat is up to him. But if he’s open to trying new things, there are plenty of delicious and healthy options out there for him to explore.

Remember, Johnny is not a real person, and his advice is not always accurate. So NEVER believe him without checking with an expert on the matter. But remember, “Johnny” and his siblings write for other RVing websites out there, but without letting readers know they’re an algorithm, not a human.

Do you have a question for Johnny? If so, please leave it in the comments.

##RVT1062