Keystone RV trailers recalled for fire danger from wiring issue

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2022 Alpine, Impact, Arcadia, Avalanche, Fuzion, and Passport travel trailers equipped with a 50-amp shore power inlet. The power inlet lug bolts may have been manufactured with excessively hard metal, preventing them from being tightened properly and resulting in a loose wiring connection. As many as 569 travel trailers may be involved in this recall.

Loose wiring can cause an electrical arc or short, increasing the risk of fire which can lead to injury or even death.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the power inlet, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 23, 2022. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 22-428.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1047b