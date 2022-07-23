Know Your RV: Why balance your trailer tires?

Got a fifth-wheel or travel trailer? Then your “towable” RV has tires on the ground. If you check your tire pressure regularly, and don’t overload your rig, you’re ahead of the game. But, strangely enough, even among veteran towable owners there is something about tires often neglected: balance. Few people would drive their car or truck away from the shop with new tires not balanced. But a lot of RVers don’t get their towable tires balanced.

Why balance your trailer tires?

Why balance your tires? It ensures that the weight is evenly distributed all around the tire. Don’t balance them and what might you expect? Uneven or fast tread wear. Less fuel economy. Wheel vibration—even bouncing. All of that’s bad on the tires, and on the pocketbook. But it runs deeper than that.

“Have you ever driven down the freeway and watched a vehicle with an unbalanced tire?” a tire industry professional once asked us. “The tire can bounce so hard it can actually leave the pavement.” Since you’ll be up in the tow vehicle, you might not even notice. But if you were inside your RV and your tires were bouncing, you’d surely notice it. Now imagine all your fragile and expensive “stuff” inside the trailer taking an unnecessary jolting from out-of-balance tires.

Persevere!

It should be easy enough to see the value of balancing your towable tires. But not everyone agrees. Plenty of RVers have told us they’ve asked “tire professionals” about balancing their trailer tires only to get a blank look in return. Many tire shop employees have said, “Never heard of it.” And sad to say, some have simply told RVers, “We don’t do it.”

Your first challenge may be finding a shop to balance your tires. Persevere. The next issue is, not all trailer wheels are created equal. If your trailer wheel is reminiscent of the ones on your car or truck, that is, with a nice round hole in the center for the bearing cap to protrude from, well and good. But some trailer wheels don’t have a center hole, and even if the shop wanted to, they might not be equipped to do it. In those instances, the shop will need an adapter that uses lug holes to hook up to their balancer.

Keep your tires happy. Make your rig happy. Keep your tire balance.

Tune in next week for more “Know Your RV” tips. And if there’s something about your RV that you’d like to know, drop us a line. Use the form below, and insert “Know Your RV” on the subject line.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1062