Is KOA abandoning RVers in favor of glampers?

By Chuck Woodbury

What’s good for business is not necessarily good for consumers. Or RVers.

For example, selling a ton of hamburgers is good for McDonald’s, but for its customers, a steady diet could lead to obesity and heart disease. A Double Quarter Pounder Cheeseburger with 740 calories has 42 grams of fat (more than half of a suggested daily allowance), including 20 grams of saturated fat, and 1,360 milligrams of sodium. And yet, McDonald’s sells these all day long, fattening up America and the world.

So, you might ask, what do hamburgers have to do with RVing?

Well, it’s my way of clarifying to you up front that I understand that not every product or service sold on the planet is good for us. Coca Cola isn’t exactly a health food.

So now we come to KOA, Kampgrounds of America, once referred to as the Motel 6 of campgrounds when its parks were less expensive. I am here today to suggest that KOA is no longer focused on serving RVers. Today, it’s about “glamping,” offering non-RVers stays in luxury cabins, designer tents, yurts, tee-pees, railroad cabooses, covered wagons and other profitable “glamping facilities.” Other RV parks are doing the same, but KOA is the best known.

This summer, an RV site at any KOA close to a popular national park may cost you $100, $150 or more a night — that is if you are lucky enough to find an available space. For example, a two-day weekday stay in my 32-foot motorhome at the KOA in West Glacier, Montana, for a full-hookup Super Site “with grass” goes for $199.70 a night. It would be higher on weekends or holidays.

But good luck getting a reservation. Most of the popular KOAs are already booked solid this summer.

So now here comes KOA with a proposal to turn its campground in New York’s Adirondacks into another Terramor Glampground (its first is in Bar Harbor, Maine), which will include 80 luxury tents, a lodge, swimming pool, event pavilion and employee housing. How about RV sites? None! Zero! RVers stay away!

In case you are interested, a two-night stay in late July in a two-person Bayberry Tent at the Bar Harbor Terramor will cost you $1,058 total ($529 a night).

More RV campsites needed

At a time when there are more RVers than ever vying for increasingly limited places to stay, KOA’s priority, I suggest, is maximizing profits at the expense of serving you and me the best it can. There is more money to earn in a glampground. Now, if I place my businessman’s hat securely upon my head, I understand. But as an RVer, I don’t like it a single bit.

KOA has every right to do whatever it wants, and the name of the game for almost any business is making money. But I am writing now from an RVer’s perspective. Let KOA build as many Terramors as it wants. But will somebody out there start building some affordable RV parks to make up for what KOA and others take away, to help satisfy increasing demand? Did you notice I used the word “affordable?”

The problem is, I don’t see anyone screaming and yelling about how RV parks are disappearing when they are needed more desperately than ever. Oh, yes, there are new RV parks, but many, if not most, are “resorts” where the cost of a night’s stay starts at $150 (or more). Others are designed for full-timers — modern day “trailer parks.”

When RVing suddenly got popular during the pandemic, RV manufacturers dumped a couple million quickly built units of questionable quality onto the camping scene. But in that same time relatively few new RV parks and campgrounds were created. Our Crowded Campgrounds column, which appears weekly in this newsletter, is by far our most popular feature. Last week’s installment attracted more than 430,000 views as of Friday evening (picture that: four Rose Bowl crowds). Read today’s offering.

Toby O’Rourke, the CEO of KOA, is in my opinion an exceptionally smart businesswoman. She knows what KOA needs to do to make money and I believe she always has an eye on the future. But from what I have observed of her lately suggests to me her company is now heading in a direction that is more passionate about serving the profitable “glamping” crowd than RVers, the traditional foundation of KOA’s business.

If you have ideas or a whole lot of money and want to invest in a chain of reasonably priced RV parks and campgrounds that ordinary people can afford please contact me. I’ll help any way I can.

(And in the meantime, please consider supporting RVtravel.com with a voluntary subscription. We’re the only RVing consumer website that is significantly supported by readers. Because of that we can post an article like this without fearing the loss of advertising support.)

##RVT1101