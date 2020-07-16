Labor Day in Texas? Best reserve your RV spot now

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

It’s not every day you can get important information from a taco. Most folks think they’re full of beans. But in this case, this Texas TACO is an acronym for the Texas Association of Campground Owners. What’s so important? “Campgrounds are really busy this summer, which means reservations are essential, particularly on a holiday weekend like Labor Day,” said Brian Schaeffer, TACO’s CEO.

More than 400 RV parks and campgrounds are members of this association. They surely would all like you to come and stay for a while in the Lone Star State. But since you only have so much time, TACO promoted just a handful of member parks in a recent press release.

Mill Creek Ranch Resort in Canton

Here you’ll find RV sites with 40-foot concrete pads as well as park model cottage rentals and lodges. Bring a pole, as you’ll find six stocked catch-and-release fishing ponds, paddleboat rentals, a 9 hole disc golf course, a fenced dog park, horseshoe, volleyball and basketball courts, an infinity pool and hot tub and a children’s treehouse. More info here. https://millcreekranchresort.com

Port Lavaca / Matagorda Bay KOA in Port Lavaca

A campground with waterfront campsites, patio sites, a beach, a hot tub and sauna. Bowser will enjoy a dog park, and you might find kayak rentals, fishing opportunities as well as shuffleboard and pickleball courts attractive. Check them out here. https://koa.com/campgrounds/port-lavaca/

Stone Creek RV Park in Schertz

Stone Creek makes for a great base camp for excursions to major attractions in New Braunfels, such as Schlitterbahn’sWaterpark, Rockin’ R River Rides and Texas Tubes, and San Antonio, which is home to The Alamo, The River Walk, the San Antonio Zoo and Aquarium and many other attractions. With COVID-19 on the loose, you may want to check status on those attractions in advance. At the park you’ll find a hot tub; family and adult swimming pools; two large off leash dog parks with dog agility equipment; and two large recreation halls. The park also provides free cable TV and Wi-Fi and cabin rentals. Information here. www.stonecreekrvpark.com

Texas Ranch RV Resort in Alvarado

This “ranch” spans 100 acres of Texas grassland, with 50 acres of oversized RV sites and another 50 acres of recreational area. The park features a fishing pond. There’s also a swimming pool,a clubhouse, exercise room and banquet hall with alarge kitchen. More info here. www.texasranchrvresort.com

The Vineyards Campground & Cabins in Grapevine

Vineyards Campground is settled on 52 acres of an 850-acre mostly wooded scenic area encircling Grapevine Lake. The park offers RV sites with concrete pads as well as furnished cabins. You’ll find cable television and upgraded Wi-Fi service and a pavilion, kayak and bicycle rentals. Looky here. www.vineyardscampground.com.

And think, you learned all that from a TACO. How much more could we gleen from a full plate of fajitas?