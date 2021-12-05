Legislation to ban motorhome and portable generators threatens RVers

A seemingly innocuous air pollution proposal before the California Legislature could ban the sale of portable generators in the state, and have a crippling effect on RVers who rely on them to power their rigs when shore power is not available.

According to definition of the proposal, the bill would ban the use of generators installed in most motorhomes and other motorized RVs. RVers who travel with trailers and fifth wheels would be unable to use portable generators.

Assembly Bill 1346 would compel the California Air Resources Board to adopt regulations by July 1, 2022, to prohibit emissions from all small off-road engine engines (SORE) including portable generators. While it may be intended to promote the use of battery-operated lawn and garden equipment, it will also result in banning the sale of portable generators in the state as soon as 2024.

The proposal assumes that portable generators could be replaced with so-called ZEE generators (zero-emission equipment). However, ZEE “generators” rely on battery power and electricity for charging that is not available during power outages and natural disasters. These ZEE units are typically five to twenty times the cost of gasoline-powered portable generators, yet they only provide backup power for a short period of time (typically 1-2 hours) before the battery is discharged. Furthermore, once the batteries are discharged, they cannot be recharged during power outages without expensive solar panels or expensive spare charged batteries.

For these reasons, the Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) is requesting an exemption for portable generators be included in the proposal.

An estimated 1.5 million portable generators exist in California, primarily used by residents during natural disasters and during frequent rolling blackouts enacted by local utilities to mitigate demand on the power grid or protect against fire danger.

RVers rely on their built-in and portable generators to provide power when they boondock without hookups, to charge their batteries or to power their rigs during emergencies when household power is unavailable for one reason or another. For many, it would effectively cripple their ability to camp on public lands for extended periods. The only reasonable alternatives for extended, emergency power would be a $70,000 Ford F-150 hybrid truck or a more a far more affordable Car Generator.

PGMA has formally requested that the bill’s author exempt portable generators in AB 1346. Californians who wish to contact their representative or senator to voice their support for this exemption should visit StayPoweredCalifornia.org.

