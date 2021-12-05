Campground and RV Park News, December 4, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This site covers time-sensitive news for RVers who travel. Plan your trip according to your own dates, the type and size of your rig and your budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road closures or construction, wildfires or weather. Many dates are still tentative.

COVID restrictions are in place and vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certificate may be required. Many campgrounds are having special events, sometimes at added cost, for Christmas and the New Year. Note that some campgrounds, especially those in colder climates, invite the public to drive-through winter light displays, but are not open for camping.

DATELINE: December 4, 2021

ARKANSAS PARK WILL WELCOME SPRING WITH MUSIC

Spring weather should be perfect in Hot Springs National Park when the annual Valley of the Vapors concert/campout gathers at Cedar Glades Park March 18-21. A variety of ticket and camping passes are available. Click here for info or tickets. No hook-ups are available but portable toilets are in the camping area and restrooms are close to the RV camping section. More than live music and more than a huge get-together, this is a place to listen, eat, drink, hike, camp, play disc golf, join the Northwoods Trail Scavenger Hunt, see the museum, climb the rock wall and shop for arts and crafts. The entertainment lineup will be posted on the website closer to the event.

CALIFORNIA CAMPGROUND COMPLETES RENEWAL

In Port San Luis, the former Harbor Terrace campground, now named Flying Flags Avila Beach, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its improvements including full hook-ups for RVs, propane fire pits and coax cable Ethernet. The full-range of facilities ranges from hike-in tent sites to glamping with queen beds and living room space. The 32-acre campground is popular for paddleboarding, surfing and sunset watching. A new café is to open soon. Call (805) 888-0158

CONNECTICUT CAMPGROUND SCHEDULES STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

Strawberry Park Resort Campground, an Elite Resort in Preston, has scheduled its popular Strawberry Park Cajun Zydeco Festival for June 9-12, 2022. It’s the 25th year for the festival that will feature music and dancing from the heart of Southwest Louisiana’s Cajun & Creole country. Twirl your partner on two wooden dance floors and let the good times roll. The festival will include children’s activities, arts and crafts, food and quaffs. Ticketing to the festival is extra. Full hook-ups with cable TV and Wi-Fi are available. Reserve early. Phone (860) 886-1944

FLORIDA EVERGLADES PARK HAS OVERNIGHT CAMP

Whether you’re a tenderfoot or a seasoned camper, “A Night Under the Stars” on January 22 at Flamingo Campground, Everglades National Park, Homestead, is a camping get-together with multiple rangers and ranger-led events such as moon walks and campfire storytelling that introduce you to the wonders of America’s most unique national park. Saturday dinner and Sunday breakfast are included in the cost of $50 adults, $25 children under age 12. Entry to the national park and camping are extra. Get details here. Tickets are available through eventbrite.com

FLORIDA RESORT MAKES NO RESOLUTIONS

Forget those pesky resolutions for the New Year when you camp and party December 30-31 at Ellie Ray’s RV Resort in Branford on the Santa Fe River in North Florida. Music at the hip No Resolutions Festival will be provided by Girl Talk, Big Gigantic, The Funk Hunters, Ghost-Note and a long list of other acts. See the art village with Black Sheet Circus. Shop the vendors for food, drink and merchandise. Get tickets from musicfestivalwizard.com/ The campground has RV sites on the Santa Fe River where activities include paddling, jet ski touring and fishing. Pontoon boats are available for rent. Call (386) 935-9518 to book a camping package.

GEORGIA STATE PARK HAS BARK IN THE PARK HIKE

Bring your furry friend on a leash to celebrate the New Year on January 1 with a one-hour, 1.2-mile hike, 3 to 4 p.m., over the Beaver Trail at Magnolia Springs State Park, Millen. Advance registration is required at (478) 982-1660 to claim your slot. Space is limited. A crystal clear spring flows through the 1,000-acre, wildlife-rich park. Available are 26 RV sites, five miles of bike trails, paddling, picnic sites, history displays, a fishing dock and three playgrounds. Make camping reservations at (800) 864-7275.

MICHIGAN CAMPGROUND HAS NEW OWNERS, OLD ICONS

Kampvilla RV Park, Bear Lake, has new owners for the 2022 season, but the famous dinosaurs are still here in a popular park that for decades was owned by the same family. Now its iconic prehistoric figures are under new owners, who intend for the park to remain clean, green and family-friendly in 2022. Just east of the Arcadia Dunes on Lake Michigan, the park offers swimming in a pool or in Bear Lake. The park is open from mid-April to mid-October and has a variety of nightly, weekly and monthly campsites with full or partial hook-ups. Make reservations and see the soon-to-be-announced list of activities planned for the 2022 season here. (231) 864-3757.

OHIO MUSIC PARK ALWAYS HAS RV SITES

Mark your calendar. This event sells out early. Clay’s Park Resort, south of Canal Fulton and NNW of Massillon, is the home of Country Fest to be held June 15-18, 2022. Read camping rules carefully to choose the right ticket package and the right camping package. Still to be announced are headliners sure to be top country stars. A full-blown festival weekend includes food, music and family fun. Info here.

TENNESSEE STATE PARK RUNS HILL & DALE

Join the Tennessee State Parks Running Tour, called Hill & Dale, on January 8 at

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, Millington. The race is an 8-miler that begins and ends at the park lodge. The park has 49 campsites with water and electric, picnic table and fire ring. Available are a bathhouse with hot showers, and a dump station. For race sign-up go here. Prices go up December 27 and sign-up deadline is December 30. The cost is $2 with shirt, $11 without. Make camping reservations here ›campsites or here.

TEXAS CAMPGROUND HAS LIVE MANGER SCENE

Live actors and animals recreate the scene of Christ’s birth in the Christmas Manger Walk at the Splashway Waterpark & Campground in Sheridan. Plant a magical Christmas tree seed at the tree farm, come back in a few hours, and your Christmas tree is ready to decorate. Have photos with Santa, join family Christmas caroling, play laser tag with the Elves versus Grinch, make your own Christmas cards and join in the Sunday School and Bible reading. The full-service campground has golf cart rentals, fire pits at each site, camp store with coffee and snacks service, dog park and laundry. Book for December 17-19 here.

Stay Tuned

• In Utah the rate for RV sites in Bryce Canyon National Park are being raised to $30 nightly.

