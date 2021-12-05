Will you put up a Christmas tree this holiday season?

Is your holiday season incomplete without a Christmas tree? For many RVers, the answer is yes. Oh, some of us put up smaller trees than back when the kids were small and Santa came down the chimney each year. And some of us aren’t really into buying a tree off a lot anymore, so we buy an artificial one from our favorite hardware store and use it year after year.

Many RVtravel.com readers live in their RVs full-time, and … well, there isn’t a whole bunch of space in our tiny abodes. Still, where there’s a will there’s a way, and even a two-foot mini-tree can make our mobile homes festive.

So what about you? Tree or no tree?

Remember, it can take a few moments for the poll to load. So stand by, the wait will be worth it.