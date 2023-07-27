Letter to the Editor: Should campgrounds have reduced rates for broken/unusable amenities?

We received this letter from Lance and Pattie and, like them, are curious to hear your thoughts.

Should campgrounds have a reduced rate for sites if certain amenities are unavailable (broken, malfunctioning, etc.)? And why are things such as laundry, Wi-Fi, pools, etc., closed or broken so often? Don’t they make enough money to fix them or invest in higher-quality services/products? Is this a problem unique to campgrounds and RV parks? Why?

Read their letter below and please leave a comment with your thoughts. Thank you!

Hello. My wife and I have been subscribing to your weekend version for the past couple of years. We find many of the articles appropriate to our experiences and she loves the animal photos.

We are currently one month into a three-month spring/summer trip to Alaska. At the moment, we are travelling through an extended area of northern B.C. that does not have cell coverage. Our preference for camping is to use private and public campgrounds. We will boondock on occasion.

During our travels, a pet peeve of ours is arriving at the campground and discovering that some of their amenities are not available. “I’m sorry, but our pool is closed” or “The laundry isn’t available” or a common one… “Our Wi-Fi doesn’t work well.”

We aren’t computer geeks, we are retired and don’t need to keep up on work issues. But we do like to stream movies and to keep friends and family informed on our travels. We also like to plan our upcoming legs of the trip.

I guess we have two complaints. One, in any other industry, if a service wasn’t available there would be a reduced rate to reflect the lack of service. Secondly, I don’t understand why campgrounds can’t invest in more expansive and reliable Wi-Fi networks. Surely the cost of the upgrades can easily be cost recovered by the number of “guests” they see each season?

I would be interested to hear what your readers or campground owners/hosts have to say.

Thank you,

Lance and Pattie

