RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 27, 2023

“What’s the good of living if you don’t try a few things?” ―Charles M. Schulz

These simple hacks make RV life simply better

By Gail Marsh

It’s the simple things in life, or so the saying goes. Here’s another saying: Simple hacks can make RV life simply better. I like that one! Here are a few simple hacks that I’ve learned to add to my RV life that make RVing life better and simpler.

Finish it with ice cream

Now here’s a tasty hack worth trying! When you’re almost out of Nutella, add ice cream directly into the container and enjoy a tasty treat. Same goes for that all-but-empty jar of jam or peanut butter!

Trash can hack

When removing the trash bag from your RV’s trash can, suction can make the job more difficult. Remedy this aggravation by making holes in the sides of the can near the bottom. (Hint: An electric drill makes quick work of this hack.)

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Soft floor in front of RV’s kitchen sink. How do we fix it?

Dear Dave,

Our RV’s sink had a cracked pipe and when we turned the water on it went everywhere. We shut it off immediately. But we then worked on the sink and the water had gotten on the floor. We noticed two days later it’s soft in front of the sink. How can we fix this? —Lindsay, 2015 Forest River Flagstaff

Tour Optimized Overlanding’s unusual gull wing popup truck camper

By Cheri Sicard

Without a doubt, one of the most unique truck campers I have ever seen, Optimized Overlanding’s unique gull wing popup camper marries elements of teardrop trailers and popup campers for the best of both worlds. In the video below, Mike Henderson from Optimized Overlanding takes us on a tour of the popup camper on the Adventure Van Expo YouTube channel.

Ditch the hookups: Best dry camping tips to make boondocking a breeze

By Cheri Sicard

Ready to ditch the hookups? The team from Called to Wander produced the video below with 20 dry camping tips that work whether you are boondocking for free, in primitive campgrounds like in national forests, at Harvests Hosts, or even when moochdocking on a friend’s property.

If you have never tried dried camping I urge you to do so. You will be well-rewarded with beauty and experiences you could NEVER have in an RV park! Not to mention, dry camping is low-cost and oftentimes free.

All RVers own a “whiskey stick,” but we bet you don’t know its history!

By Gail Marsh

You probably have at least one, perhaps more than one “whiskey stick” in your RV. And no, a whiskey stick is not used during happy hour! The whiskey stick (also known as liquor stick or bubble level) has an interesting history. Once you know it, you’ll think of it each time you check that your RV is level. Guaranteed. This is very interesting!

Do you ever stay in a hotel/motel on a long RV trip?

Quick Tip

Hanging out with mops and brooms

Most RVs aren’t equipped with broom closets. Got a basement storage compartment long or wide enough to stick those sticked-tools? Stick ’em up to the ceiling by attaching spring-loaded broom clips to the lid of the compartment. Here’s the ever-RV-popular Command Strips version, available on Amazon.

Everfest

For those of you who enjoy going to festivals (music, food, cultural, historical, seasonal, film, etc.), this website is for you. Everfest lists every upcoming festival around the country—search by festival or category. If the dates aren’t listed, copy the festival to Google and you’ll see the dates there.

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 35 percent are currently making payments on their RV.

• 20 percent would describe the workmanship on their RV either “poor” or “terrible.”

• 66 percent do not wash their underwear by hand while on a long trip. (We hope they wash it another way!)

Recent poll: As a young child, did you ever fear that a monster was under your bed?

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Honey Maple Pork Chops

by Treva Orange from Tracy City, TN

If you want a new pork chop recipe for summer grilling season, give these honey maple ones a try. They are tender and so juicy! The combination of honey, maple, and cinnamon is delicious. Once grilled, it caramelizes on the pork chops making them sticky and sweet.

There are more species of oaks on a single hillside on the banks of the Alabama River than anywhere else in the world. The Mobile River Basin makes Alabama home to more species of freshwater fish, mussels, snails, turtles and crawfish (or crayfish) than any other state.

“Doodles the Boston Terrier. She traveled with us all over the Southeast. She came to us at 9 weeks old. She loved to travel with us, never causing any problems. Sadly our little girl left us a couple of months ago and left a very large hole in our lives. She was not LIKE a family member, she WAS a family member.” —Patricia Watson

