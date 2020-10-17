Is Lazy Days RV getting too big for its britches?

Dear editor:

We really look forward to your stories and updates every day. We saw in our current issue of RV Living magazine that Lazy Days RV is buying up many small independent RV dealers across the country. Are they becoming the new Camping World with the lessening quality of reputable, dependable, non-high pressure sales and service dealers? Thanks for all you and your staff do for everyone. —Brian and Robynn Jasper

Dear Brian and Robynn,

Yes, we have watched Lazy Days as it has gradually expanded from its once single dealership near Tampa, Florida. Some other regional dealers like Campers Inn in the East are also acquiring other dealerships and adding them to their own networks.

Some of this expansion, we believe, is to stay competitive with Camping World, which has aggressively swallowed up dealers across the country and is far from finished with its current 160 locations. Camping World’s reputation for its sales and service is far from stellar. So, frankly, we think Lazy Days expansion and others are probably overall a good thing and will hopefully keep Camping World from dominating the market.

Yes, we’re sorry to see the small dealerships go. We do believe, though, that those that offer great sales and customer service can still prosper even with the competition from the chain-dealerships.