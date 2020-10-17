Reader letter: I want to learn about how to build a campground

Dear editor,

A topic I would be interested in learning more about is building NEW campgrounds. Almost daily someone on the RV forums posts that they want to build a new privately owned campground. They usually ask what amenities people are looking for.

My question is how FEASIBLE is it for ordinary people to accomplish? Every time I read any news about a proposed campground the local authorities and citizens act like campgrounds are worse than a nuclear waste dump next door! I’ve read where traffic abatement studies and all kinds of environmental concerns are heaped on the prospective owners. Usually there is no follow up, telling if the campground was approved, so the assumption is the hopeful owners are discouraged and blocked from building.

Additionally I feel RV manufacturers should be partnering with wishful private owners by providing expertise and counseling, planning engineers, zoning lawyers, etc., to help them navigate the process of building new campsites.

I feel the manufacturers should be invested in creating spots for their products to be used. They could also assist state and local public entities in obtaining land and developing new public camping spaces.

A future article for you?

Thanks again for sharing your experiences and knowledge. — Kathleen Squires

Dear Kathleen,

We agree that this is a topic that needs to be better addressed. First, though, be sure you are reading our Saturday newsletter, where Machelle James has been writing a regular column “Building an RV Park” about the trials and tribulations of building a campground from scratch. Her latest column is in last week’s issue, and there’s a link at the bottom of each of her articles to her previous posts.

Also, I would suggest you visit Woodall’s Campground Management and sign up for its daily newsletter. This is a trade publication for the camping accommodations industry. Over time, you will gain some insights into what it takes to start and then run a campground or RV park.

I can tell you this, though: It’s not a cheap process to build an RV park. On average, it costs about $15,000 to $20,000 per full-hookup site to build a park from scratch and that does not include land.

Heaven knows, there is a great demand for new parks, though.