New data reveals who RVers are and why they do it

When I first got into the camping business 21 years ago at Kampgrounds of America Inc., campgrounds were “seat of the pants” operations. Owners made most decisions based on gut instinct, and outdoor research was pretty much left to the university academics.

That dearth of data started to change in 2014, when KOA released its first North American Camping Report. Now, it seems fresh, scientifically driven camping information is being released monthly by Kampgrounds of America as well as just about any other organization that owns or operates parks.

Full disclosure: I was involved as one of the authors of the first six of those annual KOA reports. Early each spring, we’d work for weeks to make sense of a mountain of data gleaned from interviews with thousands of campers. We interviewed campers of every stripe, not just those who favored KOAs.

Surveys and studies are increasingly important

These surveys and studies from all sources are growing increasingly important because campground owners—including big systems like KOA and Jellystone—use the data to make decisions on what services and amenities to add, as well as where and when to build new parks and campsites. The studies are also used by RV manufacturers and dealers when they make their big decisions.

Campers would also be wise to have at least a passing familiarity with what these studies and reports have to say. They are a good forecast of where the RVing lifestyle is heading.

Last week, former campground owner and talented writer Andy Zipzer gave his take at RVTravel.com regarding a report released by The Dyrt.

KOA’s 2022 North American Camping Report findings

Today, let’s dive a little deeper into what KOA’s 2022 North American Camping Report has to say about the state of camping, and what comes next. A total of 4,145 campers were surveyed for the report.

Camping’s popularity continues to climb

The 2022 North American Camping Report found that there were more than 9.1 million new campers trying out the lifestyle in 2021. That explains the trouble you probably had reserving your favorite site last year. One surprising finding is that about three million of those first-time campers said their decision to try camping was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of that new business for campgrounds understandably pushed forward the annual window for making reservations. About 75 percent of campers now say they had booked at least a few of their summer 2022 camping trips by the start of April.

Another factor that has changed the face of camping in 2022 is the large number of campers who now work remotely while on the road. KOA’s North American Camping Report found that 46 percent of campers say they work remotely while they camp. That’s up from 41 percent claiming to be remote workers in 2020.

As I said earlier, I was around for that first North American Camping Report in 2014. Back then, we were just seeing the beginnings of what became of a flood of new families trying camping.

Camping is now a mainstream family leisure activity

This year’s study says camping is now a mainstream family leisure activity, with 40 percent of all leisure trips (including air travel and cruises) resulting in a camping stay. In fact, the 2022 North American Camping Report says at least 80 percent of all leisure travelers chose camping or glamping for at least some of their trips. That puts camping near the top of the travel industry food chain.

“Our research shows that camping is one of the primary ways households prefer to travel and spend their leisure time because 75 percent of campers say it reduces stress and contributes to their emotional well-being,” said Whitney Scott, chief marketing officer of KOA. “Camping is driving leisure travel’s recovery and its benefits will fuel future market share.”

Since KOA did its original research in 2014 (the first report was issued in 2015), the number of camping households in the U.S. had increased 77 percent. Much of that increase occurred in the pandemic-affected past two years, when those numbers jumped 36 percent.

Here’s a number that should grab the attention of every RVer. In 2021, a total of 57 million households say they went on at least one camping trip. That was an increase of 18 percent over 2020 and was the largest one-year jump since the North American Camping Report began.

Some of that increase is being driven by glamping, that relatively new, high-end version of getting outdoors. Nearly half of the new campers in 2021 said they went glamping at least once last year.

More RVing families now own their rigs than before (77 percent). Interest in purchasing a rig is also high among non-RV owners, with 32 percent saying they’d like to purchase an RV this year. Good news for manufacturers, dealers, and campgrounds. Not so good if you’re out there competing for that elusive campsite.

Other key findings in KOA’s North American Camping Report

The rise of the urban camper

In 2021, camping saw the rise of the urban resident as one of the most avid camping segments in terms of both trips and the number of nights spent camping.

The urban camper prefers to camp in tents (66 percent), but if they RV, they are highly likely to be RV owners (82 percent).

They are seeking a variety of new experiences in 2022, from RVing (58 percent), backcountry camping (54 percent), taking a road trip (54 percent), overlanding (51 percent) and glamping (50 percent).

Music festivals continue to be one of the most popular reasons for the urban camper to get outside, with 44 percent camping for these types of events in 2021.

Looking ahead to 2022, 44 percent of this group plan to replace a traditional leisure trip with a camping trip, citing current economic conditions and avoiding crowds as key drivers for their decision-making.

Remote work camping is here to stay

As the pandemic has created permanent ripple effects in the way Americans work, this shift is also having an impact on the camping industry. A total of 46 percent of campers work during at least some of their trips, up from 41 percent in 2020, including 57 percent of millennials.

Close to half of campers rate having Wi-Fi as important (48 percent), impacting their ability to camp so they can extend their trips and stay connected to work as needed.

The RV boom

RVing is at an all-time high, with 11 million RV owners camping last year, and two million new RV renters in 2021.

There is a marked increase in peer-to-peer RV services, with 7-in-10 non-RVers saying they are likely to rent from a peer-to-peer service, including 79 percent of millennial respondents.

Diversity, equality, and inclusion in the outdoors

New campers continue to be more diverse when compared to campers overall, with 54 percent of new campers self-identifying as non-white. Currently, about one out of every three camper households includes people who identify as Hispanic, Black, Asian, or other non-white ethnicities.

A quarter of Black campers plan to embark on their first solo camping trip in 2022.

The age demographic makeup of campers continues to trend younger, with millennials and Gen-Z making up 53 percent of all campers. 7-in-10 new campers are 40 or younger.

The future of camping

In 2021, it is estimated that campers spent about $44 billion in local communities during their trips.

About seven million leisure traveler households will try camping in 2022.

It is predicted that overlanding will become a more popular camping vertical. Overlanding is a self-reliant form of travel with off-roading transport vehicles where the primary form of lodging is camping, and trips are usually for extended periods. In 2021, 27 percent of campers took an overlanding trip for the first time, and 46 percent of all campers want to try overlanding in 2022.

Glamping continues to grow, with 36 percent of campers going on a glamping trip for the first time in 2021. In 2022, 50 percent of campers are seeking a glamping experience.

Given camping’s increased popularity and early booking trends, it will be beneficial for interested campers to plan earlier than ever before to secure their desired dates and locations. In fact, by April 2022, about three-fourths of campers had already booked at least some of their campsites for 2022.

Whew. That’s a lot to take in. Again, it’s important to be familiar with these results, as well as those flowing from other sources. They all speak to the growing popularity of camping and RVing and indicate it will be a while before things start to slow.

This data will be used by the movers and shakers in RV manufacturing and dealerships, as well as campground owners. They’ll study it to help decide what new models to build, how many to make, what dealerships and brands to consolidate, and where to put those elusive new campgrounds and sites.

KOA, for its part, is aggressively out there adding new locations. The company, which is celebrating 60 years in business in 2022, confirmed that it added 26 new franchised locations in 2021. They’ve also announced construction plans for a new corporate headquarters in Billings, Montana. They wouldn’t be making those moves unless they thought their future looked bright.

To read the entire summary of the 2022 North American Camping Report, click here.

