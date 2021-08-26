Mod that wet bed so it stays dry!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
When you think of mods and upgrades, you may think “big” or “techy.” Well, here’s one that’s less dramatic in approach, but could give you real comfort, particularly if you’re a winter RVer.
We RVers sometimes suffer an obnoxious – and health-hazardous – problem: water condensation under the bed mattress. Most often the problem crops up when the temperature under the mattress is colder than the surrounding room air, so cab-over camper owners and fifth-wheeler folks may be especially plagued with the problem, but others have reported it, too. A wet mattress can lead to mold and mildew – yuck! What’s the fix?
Happily, there’s a quick and simple solution to a wet bed: more insulation. Corrugated cardboard often provides enough chill-fighting. Drop by the “box corral” at a nearby market (furniture stores are great for larger pieces) and pick up enough of the stuff to put down a layer under your mattress.
Another admittedly more expensive but less prone to absorbing moisture solution is to use insulated foil. This is the same stuff we recommend for putting up over RV windows to keep out excessive heat. One brand name is Reflectix. Like the cardboard, cut it to size and lay it under the mattress. Some mom-and-pop hardware stores will sell you the stuff by the foot. Ah! Here’s a chance to think out of the (big) box! (Or, if you want to think “in” the really big box, they have it on Amazon.)
No, it’s not big, and it’s certainly not techy. But, hey. If you have a wet bed, this could be the mod that helps you sleep well.
Also a good idea to ventilate the interior living space a bit more to get rid of moist air from breathing, cooking, and perspiration. Crack a window or two, and open the roof vent a bit. If any condensation is showing on the windows, it’s a sure bet that it’s also collecting in the dark, unvented places like behind seat cushions and under the mattress.
The insulated foil doesn’t get rid of the moisture in the mattress. It just keeps the temperature high enough that it doesn’t turn to water. You have to have air flow around & under the mattress to move the moisture out. I drilled 3″ holes in the base board of the bed pedestal & on the sides of the pedestal storage area. I then hooked up a computer fan to one of those side holes. It draws air through the pedestal & sucks air from the bottom of the mattress. No more moisture stains on the wood base of the mattress. Air movement is essential to solving the problem. Also leaving your bed unmade during the day will help some of the moisture to escape, instead of “making up the bed” & sealing your body’s moisture in the mattress. Also turn your mattress head to foot every 6 months. The moisture problem has become much more prevalent in the past few years with the increased popularity of foam mattresses.
The same idea I cut 5×8 non lovered air duct grills from Home Depot on the bed box. One on each side. Air that moves carries away the problem.
A wet mattress was always and issue in my 5th wheel until I decided to drop by my local hardware store. I purchased some thin wood lattice material, cut it to fit the bed deck and created a very comfortable and ventilated base. No more moisture problems and the bed temperature was much more even as well.