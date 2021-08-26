Mod that wet bed so it stays dry!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When you think of mods and upgrades, you may think “big” or “techy.” Well, here’s one that’s less dramatic in approach, but could give you real comfort, particularly if you’re a winter RVer.

We RVers sometimes suffer an obnoxious – and health-hazardous – problem: water condensation under the bed mattress. Most often the problem crops up when the temperature under the mattress is colder than the surrounding room air, so cab-over camper owners and fifth-wheeler folks may be especially plagued with the problem, but others have reported it, too. A wet mattress can lead to mold and mildew – yuck! What’s the fix?

Happily, there’s a quick and simple solution to a wet bed: more insulation. Corrugated cardboard often provides enough chill-fighting. Drop by the “box corral” at a nearby market (furniture stores are great for larger pieces) and pick up enough of the stuff to put down a layer under your mattress.

Another admittedly more expensive but less prone to absorbing moisture solution is to use insulated foil. This is the same stuff we recommend for putting up over RV windows to keep out excessive heat. One brand name is Reflectix. Like the cardboard, cut it to size and lay it under the mattress. Some mom-and-pop hardware stores will sell you the stuff by the foot. Ah! Here’s a chance to think out of the (big) box! (Or, if you want to think “in” the really big box, they have it on Amazon.)

No, it’s not big, and it’s certainly not techy. But, hey. If you have a wet bed, this could be the mod that helps you sleep well.

