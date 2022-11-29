Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 127

5 ( 6 )

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

RVing Basics

When, how and why to use a dehumidifier

By Bob (BoondockBob) Difley

Retained moisture in small spaces, such as those common in a boat or RV, should be taken seriously. If not attended to it can result in dry rot, mold and mildew – which not only can play havoc with your rig but can also produce bad smells and respiratory problems, especially for those with allergies.

Two remedies are maintaining adequate air circulation and using a dehumidifier. In fact, both would be advisable. Check after rainy periods and long road trips for water leaks – especially in those areas that are not easily visible and where pipes or hoses may have worked loose – and correct immediately. If moisture is detected, this is where you would put your small-space dehumidifier.

As long as you have an electrical hookup, keep the dehumidifier running in these hidden locations and check the collection tank periodically for water extracted from the air. Leave a window(s) open slightly and cabinets ajar when conditions permit to supply circulation of fresh air.

Rules for RV happiness

By Jim Twamley

On the road I’ve met all kinds of RVers, and one couple I met are out having the time of their lives. David shared his philosophy of RVing, which he calls “Six Rules for RV Happiness.”

1. Any driving day must be limited to 250 miles or five hours.

2. Regardless of rule 1, you must stop in time to set up completely in daylight.

3. You must set up for at least 48 hours.

4. Because of the size limitations of their fifth wheel, they limit occupancy as follows: Drinks for six, dinner for four, sleeps two. The sleeper cab of their tow rig acts as the “condo” for overnight guests.

5. The driver does not start the engine until the “navigoddess” knows where they are going and how they are going to get there.

6. If in snow, you’re doing it wrong!

These “rules” might not be “one size fits all,” but they’re certainly worth pondering.

Quick Tips

One way to keep your RV bay warm

When cold weather threatens, Don C. says he ensures his RV bays stay warm by carefully installing 60- or 75-watt incandescent light bulbs. Carefully, meaning they won’t bump up against anything and cause damage or a fire hazard. Yes, the government has increased energy efficiency bulb standards, but Don says you can still find incandescent bulbs at big box stores like Lowe’s. Thanks to Don for his tip.

Boondocking solar light tip

In order to save our batteries, we use solar lights which you find in lawn and garden centers. We have a couple of pots of petunias outside with a solar light and we bring them in at night and put one in each room. The flowers make our camper smell so nice! A couple of solar lights without the stake can be placed on the table to play cards by or you can put one in the bathroom and one wherever you need a night light. From Ray Burr at Love Your RV.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Pack your patience.” —Eric Ramey

For more of these, scroll down and read the comments on this post here. There are 253 comments here with a ton of great advice.

Random RV Thought

It’s nice to introduce yourself to your neighbors at the campground. You never know who you’ll meet, and you might really cheer someone up, or you may even become lifelong friends.

By RV Travel publisher Chuck Woodbury

