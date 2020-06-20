If you could tell someone new to RVing one thing, what would it be?

Say your close friend was buying their first RV. They had never owned one before. If you were standing next to them having a conversation, what would you tell them?
What this breaks down to is this: What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned about RVing? Do you think the most valuable bit of information is in the buying process? Do you think it’s in the way you travel or where you sleep at night? Or do you think it’s something completely different?
It could be a gadget that’s helped you in countless ways. It could a piece of information that’s saved your life. It could be a quick tip. It could be about a brand or type of RV. It could be about solar panels. It could be about a recipe. It could be about roof leaks or smelly holding tanks. It could be ANYTHING.
Below, in the comments, please tell your friend (our audience) ONE thing you’d like them to know about RVing. Take some time and think about it first. What is the most valuable tidbit of information you’d tell someone about RVs or the lifestyle? If someone had told you this ONE thing before you had bought yours or set out on your first trip, how would it have affected your travels or buying process?
Thanks for taking the time to do this. We’ll compile your answers and put a resource for newbies together. Hey, you’ll probably get some great info out of it too!
What I would tell someone interested in RVing.
I would tell them to investigate the possibilities as much as they could before buying anything. One great way to do this is take in a few of the decent size annual RV shows. Most major cities have annual RV shows, normally in the winter. You can look at pup-up tent campers of many varieties all the way up to the large diesel pusher models.
That way they can test out for themselves the floorplans available in each RV type and see what best matches their needs and budget.
At that point they can begin visiting dealer lots and getting down to actual negotiations.