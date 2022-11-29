RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 29, 2022

4.3 ( 6 )

Issue 2002

Today’s thought

“Every interesting thing I have ever done, every important thing I have ever done, every beneficial thing I have ever done, has been through a cascade of experiments and mistakes and failures.” —Jeff Bezos

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the National Day of Giving!

On this day in history: 1963 – “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, recorded on October 17, 1963, is released by the Beatles in the United Kingdom. It became the group’s first American number 1 hit. It was number 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on January 18, 1964, and the British invasion into the American music industry had begun.

Tip of the Day

The best fan to help with RV refrigerator air circulation

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

My RV repair shop receives a common complaint from customers, and that is their RV refrigerator has poor air circulation. Poor air circulation causes a lengthy cool-down period and can spoil food. Valterra’s Fridge Cool Fan reduces food spoilage and cuts down cool-down time by 50 percent. This fan can run for more than 30 days on two D batteries. This fan also has a convenient easy on/off switch.

Watch Dustin's Shop Talk video

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why can’t anyone fill my RV’s LP tank?!

Dear Dave,

We’re having trouble filling our LP tank. We put LP gas into the tank twice. Then four individuals at the local supplier were unable to put LP gas in the tank, so one individual put LP gas in the tank through the exit line. I assumed a new input valve was needed so I had one installed, but it turns out there was nothing wrong with the old valve. I took the RV to a local supplier and another two employees were unable to fill the tank. I took the RV to a second supplier and the employee was initially unable to put LP in the tank. He wiggled the hose and was then able to put it in. Why have so many people been unable to put LP in the tank? What is happening? Thanks for your help. —Gordon, 2021 Thor Gemini

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

How to replace weather stripping on an RV door

By Cheri Sicard

The RV weather stripping around your door will eventually wear thin. Sometimes this happens quickly as factories typically use low-grade foam weather stripping that quickly disintegrates.

Not only can the old worn weather stripping look unsightly and contribute to rattles in the rig, but it also lets in a lot of air. Regardless of whether this is cold air in winter or hot air in summer, it’s not a desirable thing.

Replacing your RV weather stripping is a relatively easy job that can have big rewards. It’s also an easy task that is well within the abilities and skillsets of almost anyone.

Click here to watch

Lost your license? Don’t lose your head!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

In this day and age of identity theft, nearly all of us quail at the thought of someone lifting our wallet and running off with our credit cards! Wise ones are said to keep a list of their cards (even better, photocopies of them) stashed away in the rig. Armed with phone numbers, we can quickly report the loss, and limit our damages. “Don’t lose your head over something simple,” the constant wise-guy in my mind nags me. Continue reading this informative and, of course (look who’s the author), entertaining post.

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Sink cover in the way? Try this

Plastic RV sink covers are great for more working surface, but lousy when you need to access the sink itself. Consider whacking one or both of the sink covers in half to allow you some more real estate, but with “waterfront” access!

RV Review

“Two story” 2023 Forest River 5th wheel is enormous, but design disappointing

Th3 43-foot, 2023 Forest River Heritage Glen 378FL, with five slideouts, is a monster! There’s no way you’re buying this to camp: you’re buying this baby to live in. It has a lot of upgraded features that are normally seen on higher-end models like its solar, heated holding tanks and full auto leveling. But, overall, the design is disappointing, especially the bedroom. Read more and watch a video.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

55 Best Christmas Towns to Put on Your Holiday Bucket List

As you begin your December travels, see if you can stop by one of these incredibly festive towns on your way (or perhaps even stay in one or two!).

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 7 percent say they go geocaching all the time.

• 66 percent have adopted a pet from an animal shelter.

• 11 percent say they absolutely could not live in their RV as their only home.

Recipe of the Day

Shrimp Pasta Salad

by Michelle Flory from Dundalk, MD

This quick and easy pasta salad recipe is sure to be a hit at your next party. Steaming the shrimp in beer makes them pretty tasty. The Old Bay adds tons of flavor too. The celery and onions add a bit of crunch to the salad. Very tasty!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The next time you’re in Paris (France! But did you know there are 19 cities/towns named Paris across the U.S.?), take all your photos of the Eiffel tower during the day. Why? It’s illegal to sell photos taken at night of the Eiffel Tower. That’s because the rights to the famous light show that the tower produced each night belongs to the artist who created it.

*If Manhattan had the same population density as Alaska, how many people would live there? Take a guess and see if you’re right in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Both Thor and Bella, a Cheweenie and Dachshund, were adopted. Thor has a birth defect and is missing toes on one paw. He is a daddy’s boy. Bella is the prima donna and loves her mommy. They love to travel. They get excited when they see the leaches.” —Lisa Adcox (Erm… Lisa? What leaches?)

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

