New online course covers internet access for RVers

RV Masterclass today (April 12) launched a new digital course, Mobile Internet Explained.

“With the need to remain connected these days, mobile internet has been one of the top questions we have received at RV Masterclass. We are so excited to now offer a comprehensive course that will help anybody get connected and stay connected on the road,” RV Masterclass Co-Founder Kyle Brady stated in a news release.

Mobile Internet Explained teaches everything RVers and other travelers need to know about mobile internet, mobile data plans, mobile internet devices, and more. The online video course will be priced at $119, but is available for half price, $59.50, April 12-19, as a special launch price.

With the pandemic and the rise of remote work, more people are taking to the road than ever before. Whether for full-time travel or extended road trips, internet connectivity is one of the most frequently asked questions by new and seasoned RVers alike.

While every RVer’s connectivity needs, lifestyle, and budget are different, Mobile Internet Explained aims to answer the top questions for every type of mobile internet need.

Mobile Internet Explained is taught by instructor Andy Murphy, a full-time RVer, remote tech worker, and self-proclaimed tech-head. Andy has been a full-time RV traveler since 2018 with his wife and two sons.

As a remote tech worker, Murphy understands the importance of being connected from the road and has a passion for all things tech.

From Tom Morton, co-founder of RV Masterclass: “Andy does an excellent job walking through everything from the basics to advanced internet options. After taking this course, the students will be able to determine what internet options are right for them and properly implement it.”

Staying connected on the road for essential tasks, such as work, can be one of the most stressful and confusing parts of the full-time RV lifestyle.

The purpose of Mobile Internet Explained is to eliminate the confusion and overwhelm surrounding the varying options for mobile connectivity while traveling.

There is no one-size-fits-all mobile internet solution for every traveler, so this comprehensive course dives deep with 25 different lectures on topics like:

• Carriers and data plans

• Hardware options and why they matter

• LTE and 5g explained

• Wifi tech overview

• Mobile satellite internet

• Creating an individual, personalized mobile internet solution for every traveler

Course students receive lifetime access to the online video course to consume at their own pace, and as often as they want, anywhere they have internet connectivity.

Mobile Internet Explained joins the burgeoning RV Masterclass library of 19 courses on topics ranging from RV lifestyle, Roadschooling, RV basics and maintenance, RV travel, RV finance, making money on the road, and much more.

Mobile Internet Explained is available now on the RV Masterclass website. Special early-bird pricing of 50% off is available now through Monday, April 19th, 2021. Learn more or sign up.