RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 12, 2021

Issue 1576

Today’s thought

“The greatest discovery of any generation is that a human can alter his life by altering his attitude.” ―William James

On this day in history: 1955 – The polio vaccine, developed by Dr. Jonas Salk, is declared safe and effective.

Tip of the Day

27 ways to use zip ties you probably haven’t thought of

By Gail Marsh

Move over duct tape and make room for zip ties! Many RVers carry these handy little ties because they can be used for so many, many things! Some zip ties are even removable! Who knew? Zip through the following 27 ways to use zip ties and you’ll be ready for almost anything.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Dynamax Isata 5 Series Class C. As he reports, “This is quite a beast of a machine and would make sense if you have something to tow or want to go off-roading (within limitations, since this isn’t an overlanding rig, per se).” Learn more.

Tony's reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• Keystone Outback 328RL

• Coachmen Catalina Legacy 333RETS

For previous RV reviews, click here.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Can I get shocked from an RV that’s not plugged in?

Dear Mike,

Our RV once had hot skin when we were boondocking. We were near a light pole in a parking lot in an event field. We were not plugged into anything, nor did we even own a generator at the time. But when we touched our camper we got a mild shock. Didn’t see any exposed wires on the pole; it looked normal. But we moved to another spot and the trouble went away. —Betty

Read Mike’s response.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

How a pig nearly changed U.S. history

One of the America’s most unusual wars involved only one casualty – a pig – and yet it could have changed the course of history. Today, you can visit the camps of the British and American troops, who came very close to going to battle in what likely would have led to a vastly different America than we know today. So what happened? Find out.

Do you know about trailer “tail-wagging”? If not, read about it here so you make sure it doesn’t happen to you!

Mini dehumidifier removes moisture from RV

This mini dehumidifier from Pro Breeze quickly and efficiently removes moisture from the air. It is perfect for use in small areas like RVs. It extracts up to 9 ounces of moisture per day with a large 16-ounce capacity water tank that will automatically shut off when full. Very quiet, too. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Lights leak, too!

I often speak about the importance of keeping the roof sealed, but there are other items on the outside of an RV that leak too – like the exterior lights! When the lights are first installed they’re sealed well. But time, flexing and the elements take their toll on the sealants. All the exterior lights, windows, trim and hardware are susceptible to this degradation. Simple window and door silicone is acceptable to use to reseal these items.

Take a close look at the lights and clean them as necessary. If the lights have leaked inside, take the lenses off and clean them, then reinstall (change the bulb, too, if needed) before resealing the light. Put a small bead of silicone on the top and sides of the light and let sit for a couple of minutes, then spray with a caulk spray and tool the bead with a caulk tool. The spray makes tooling the bead much easier and results in a better bead.

From Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician

Website of the day

America’s Most Loved City Parks

How many of these popular city parks across the country have you visited? This list from Thrillist gives you details on America’s favorite city parks, and we’d like to have a picnic in all of them!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RVers evicted from RV park for receiving a FedEx delivery

• Will moth balls repel mice from your RV? Here’s the verdict

• Are you kidding? $400,000 for an RV site? Yup!

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Pineapple Kabobs

by Luci Vieira from Cambridge, ON

With a mix of sweet, tangy, and savory, what’s not to love about these chicken kabobs? This is an easy kabob recipe. You can fix the chicken and pineapple ahead of time. Then, slide on the skewers for a quick meal or entree for your next party. You don’t even need a side dish when serving these. They’re very filling. We love the mix of flavors!

Get this delicious recipe here.

Did you miss Saturday’s recipe? We featured Jalapeño Bacon Wonton Poppers. YUM!

Trivia

You know how you can tell the age of a tree by counting the rings in its trunk? Well, you can do the same with whales. You can tell the age of a whale by counting the rings in its earwax. Yup, you read that right!

This book plans the road trip for you!

This new book by Moon plans the 50 best road trips across the U.S. (organized by region) for you so you don’t have to do a thing! It’s perfect for jump-starting your 2021 travel planning. Each road trip lists must-see places, the best foods, gives you local tips and much more. Learn more about it here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Duke is our grand-dog, an Australian Shepherd. He loves to be at his grandparents’ house. (Lots of dog treats and attention.) He’s not a great traveler but tolerates the ride and is happy when he arrives at our destination. In this photo, someone said “squirrel,” which he loves to chase.” —Gar Reed

Leave here with a laugh

An elderly woman accidentally drops her fake teeth at the park while walking her dog. She can’t find the teeth anywhere. A man spots her bending over and asks what she lost. “I dropped my false teeth somewhere around here.” “Oh,” the man says, “that’s no big deal. Here, try this pair on.” He hands her a set of teeth that are too big for her mouth. He hands her a second set of teeth that are too small. Finally, the third set fits just right. “Thank you so much,” the woman says. “Do you have a business card? I’ve been looking for a good dentist!” “Oh, I’m not a dentist,” the man replies. “I’m an undertaker.”

