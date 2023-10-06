Pepsi’s experience may speak to e-motorhoming future

(not proofed) If the future holds the demise of petro-fired engines, then RVing will have to change or die. There’s been plenty written about whether or not electric vehicle technology can really work for RVs. We’ve seen a smattering of smaller e-RVs, but nothing definitive for large motorhomes. But soft drink giant Pepsi is running a fleet of electric-powered semi trucks. Their experience may speak to the future of e-motorhoming. What can we learn from it?

Some decidedly long-haulers

In Sacramento, California Pepsi, and its sidekick division, Frito Lay, have a 21-strong fleet of electric semi trucks. The majority of these rigs are, in the words of a company official, used “most advantageously” as short haulers. These rigs typically spend 12 hours a day on the road, and put on around 100 miles. For the typical RVer, there’s no advantage here, not if you want really want to get out and see the country.

But hang on, not all of Pepsi’s semis are on such a short leash. Three of the soft drink/chip trucks are decidedly long-haulers, running anywhere from 250 to 450 miles in a given work day. Does that sound a little more compatible with the concept of e-motorhoming? Here’s where these three workhorses go.

Over one of trucking industry’s most infamous passes

If you know the country, imagine heading out of Sacramento and into Nevada—via Interstate 80. Once you’ve dropped your load, turn around and head back via the same route. I-80 takes you across one of the trucking industry’s most infamous—and dangerous—passes: Donner.

Heading back to Pepsi’s home base in Sacramento, your run will take you up the eastern side of Donner Pass, along a 7.5 percent grade. Plenty of RVers say they don’t mind a steep grade, as long as it’s short. But the westbound run climbs 1,152 feet from Donner Lake in 2.9 miles. The sharp curves on the pass are legendary. You can only imagine that this truck-eating pass would also consume a huge amount of battery power.

How do Pepsi’s e-semis do with Donner? In a video produced by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, Pepsi’s Dejan Antunović, the company’s electrification program manager talks about the run. “Going across Donner Pass and back from [Sacramento] to Nevada, we’re able to, on the trip back, actually zero out, in terms of state of charge improving due to regenerative braking.”

That’s the system where kinetic energy from the wheels, when braking, is converted into electric power and pumped back into the rig’s batteries. Instead of using a compression brake, regenerative braking helps slow these huge rigs down without heating up their service brakes. Says Pepsi’s Antunović, “It extends range for us in a way that is invaluable.”

Something more than regenerative power needed

All well and good, but you’ve still got to get the power into those big rigs’ batteries to start with. To that end, Pepsi’s Sacramento yard has invested big time into megachargers. Last December the news hit that Pepsi had hired Tesla to put in a four-stall megacharger. How long does it take to recharge a semi battery bank—estimated at anywhere between 900 and 950 kilowatt hours (kWh)? The claim is a truck depleted to a 5% charge can ramp up to 95% in 20 minutes to a half hour.

How does all this translate for e-motorhoming? If Pepsi’s example is anything to look at, it seems “practical” to think that even the largest of Class A motorhomes could be run as e-vehicles. Since regenerative braking won’t be a big part of recharging batteries, then a big infusion of suitable charging stations will be needed. Waiting a half-hour for a “fill up” in an e-motorhome would probably be acceptable for many RVers. The question is, how soon will these megachargers be available around the country?

Power on the road–when?

Last year a study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory suggested 2035 should be the year when heavy-duty semi trucks could be replacing fossil fuel with electric drive. That’s just 12 years down the road. Is it an optimistic goal? We’ll leave that up to you to chew on.

If e-motorhoming becomes a reality, it’ll be interesting to see just how costly it will be. Initially, it seems likely it’ll be a rich man’s game, while the rest of us continue to smoke our way across the country.

