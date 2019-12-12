Police searching for artist who turned famous Chicago “Bean” into Airstream!

CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police are looking for the suspect who swapped out the famous “Bean” art installation for an Airstream travel trailer.

The famous Chicago Cloud Gate Sculpture, known to most as “the Bean,” has been one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations since its unveiling in 2004. Millennium Park, which houses “the Bean,” sees 12.9 million visitors each year, making it the most-visited site in the midwestern United States.

Surveillance videos released last weekend show street artist and RV enthusiast, The Magical Froot, sneaking into Millennium Park around 3:03 a.m. CST, with a large metallic object covered with large pieces of canvas. Before police arrived at the scene, The Magical Froot had replaced “the Bean” with a custom-built Airstream, a popular classic travel trailer.

Police say they’re unsure how the suspect got away with moving a 110-ton statue. Chief Deputy Garbanzo says, “It weighs about the same as 15 elephants, we’re not sure how he moved that thing without anyone knowing where it went. Honestly, Chief Pinto and I are pretty impressed.”

The police are offering a free 3-night stay in the new Airstream “Bean,” to anyone who comes forward with any information. The new “Bean” comes equipped with two twin beds, a full bathroom with a slow-cooker-shaped bathtub, and, of course, a fully bean-stocked kitchen, with bacon in the fridge and maple syrup in the cupboard (which has this recipe taped to it).

Anyone with information on the missing “Bean” or The Magical Froot’s whereabouts is asked to call Deputy Garbanzo at 773-555-5555.

This is a joke, of course, but that is a real photo and you can buy a print of it here.