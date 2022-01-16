Saturday, January 15, 2022

Would you most often stay at a beautiful, scenic campground with no internet or a nondescript park with excellent internet?

Here’s a scenario that many of us have faced: We have a choice between campgrounds—both are about the same price, but one is in a beautiful location with scenery to spare. But there is no way to get online—no WiFi, not even a cell signal.

The other choice is a standard RV park. Sites are packed together and there’s nothing particularly scenic about the location—there might even be a busy road or train tracks close by to spoil any sense of solitude. But on the plus side, the park has screaming fast internet. You can surf the web, even stream movies with ease.

Which one would you normally choose? We realize that we all stay in different types of places depending on our needs at the time. But in general, which one of these situations would you most often choose for your home for a night or two?

