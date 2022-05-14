In the past year, has a parts shortage delayed a repair on your RV?

Unless you’ve been boondocking for the last two years, you know there’s been a parts shortage for RVs. A bad parts shortage.

If you’ve needed to have anything fixed in or on your RV, you certainly know this, and we’re guessing you’ve had to wait weeks or months for that part to come in. Is this true?

In the past year, has a parts shortage issue delayed a repair on your RV? Was it a major or minor repair?

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us what the part was and how long it took to get… if you even have it yet. Thanks!