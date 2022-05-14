Saturday, May 14, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

In the past year, has a parts shortage delayed a repair on your RV?

By RV Travel
0

Unless you’ve been boondocking for the last two years, you know there’s been a parts shortage for RVs. A bad parts shortage.

If you’ve needed to have anything fixed in or on your RV, you certainly know this, and we’re guessing you’ve had to wait weeks or months for that part to come in. Is this true?

In the past year, has a parts shortage issue delayed a repair on your RV? Was it a major or minor repair?

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us what the part was and how long it took to get… if you even have it yet. Thanks!

Previous articleRV Short Stops: Shrine of the Grotto of the Redemption
Next articleWhy our new robot writer frightens me

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.