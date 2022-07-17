Saturday, July 16, 2022

Can you use your RV’s toilet with the slides in?

Now, don’t go thinking this is a dumb question. A couple of weeks ago we asked in another poll if you could easily use your RV’s kitchen with the slides in. Why would anybody buy an RV where you couldn’t do that — like when you pulled into a rest area and wanted to make a tuna fish sandwich?

And yet, 17 percent of the more than 1,800 readers who responded said they could not use their kitchen with the slides in. Another 11 percent said it would be difficult to use the kitchen with the slides in.

So let’s see about toilets. Can you use yours when the slides are in?

This should be interesting.

