If RVtravel.com sold “merch,” what would you be most interested in?

Hypothetically speaking, if we were to start selling “merch” (gear with our logo or something RVtravel.com-related), what would you be most interested in seeing or buying?

Would you just love to have your very own RVtravel.com mug? Or T-shirt? What about a tote bag for your groceries or gear? Would you put an RVtravel.com bumper sticker on your RV or tow vehicle?

Please note: You can select up to TWO answers, so pick your top two choices. And if you choose “other,” please leave a comment and tell us what that would be. We’re listening…