Did your parents take you camping as a child?

Did you camp as a child with your parents? Did you head to the mountains or the ocean shore on weekends, or maybe even take long trips in the summer, perhaps visiting National Parks like Yellowstone or Yosemite? Maybe in the winter your family headed south, maybe to camp in Death Valley, where you could enjoy mild temps while back home your friends were dealing with snow and ice.

Did you camp with a tent, or did your family own an RV? Or maybe you started with a tent and then moved up to a travel trailer or even a motorhome.

After you respond to the question, would you please take a moment and tell us about your camping trips, or even why you never were unable to enjoy the experience of camping as a child. Did camping as a child contribute to your desire to camp as an adult?

