Reader Polls

How long was it after you first laid eyes on your spouse that you married?

Did you fall head over heels in love when you met your wife or husband? Was it love at first sight? Or did it take awhile to figure you were made for each other? Heck, maybe you knew each other in high school, then you went your own ways, and then met at your 25th reunion years later and wondered “Where the heck has he (she) been all my life?” Maybe the two of you hopped in your car and beelined to Vegas and tied the knot there. That sort of thing happens.

Our question today, then, is how long did it take you to get married after you first laid eyes on your current partner?

Be sure to leave a comment after you respond to the poll.

Okay, it’s time to respond. You might want to check back later to see how things are going.

If you enjoy polls like this, you’ll find hundreds and hundreds of them here, maybe even a thousand or more.

 

