Yellowstone is one of America’s most beautiful, and most popular, National Parks. It’s also one of the largest parks. At more than 2 million acres, you’re sure to find a sight to take your breath away!

The park has more than 900 miles of hiking trails, 67 species of mammals (such as bears, elk, bison, wolves, moose and bobcats), 330 species of birds, and 12 campgrounds. All that should keep you busy for a while!

