Where do you get more exercise: when you’re in your sticks-and-bricks home or while you’re on the road in your RV?

It could go either way: You could go for daily walks at home, do yard work, go to exercise classes… Or, you could not do any of that stuff and you could sit around inside thinking about how badly you want to be RVing! And while RVing, you could be out on hikes and adventures every day, or you could just spend a lot of time drivin’ and sittin’. So what is it?