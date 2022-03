2020 was one of the most eventful years of all time for identity theft and credit card fraud. The Federal Trade Commission received almost 1.4 million reports of identity theft in 2020. Most people who filed these reports were between the ages of 30-39. Additionally, there were 393,207 reports of credit card fraud, which was up 45 percent from 2019. Wow!

Has your credit card (or its number) ever been stolen from you and used fraudulently? We’re crossing our fingers that most of you say no!