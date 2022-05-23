When staying in a hotel/motel do you leave a tip for the housekeepers?

Right, right. We know we’re a site about RVing. But we do enjoy the occasional break in a hotel or motel sometimes. Do you?

When you do stay in a hotel or a motel, do you usually leave a tip behind for the housekeepers?

A quick Google search will tell you that yes, you should always tip hotel housekeeping. How much? Well, it depends, but the general rule is somewhere between $3-$5 a day. They are cleaning your towels and changing your dirty sheets, after all. It’s nice to tip a little extra during COVID times, if your room is extra dirty, or if you made special requests.

So what’s the verdict? Tell us in the poll below. Thanks!