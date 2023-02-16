Wednesday, February 15, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you have a friend from high school who you still see?

By RV Travel
0

High school was either the best time of your life or the worst time. It’s hard to find anyone who thinks otherwise. Your experience in high school probably depended a lot on who you spent your time with. If you had a good group of friends in high school, they were probably some of the best friends you’ve ever had.

Think back to those friends or that group… Do you still talk to them? Do you still see them? If so, how long have you been friends for? Please vote in today’s poll then feel free to answer those questions in the comments below. Thanks!

Advertisement/Affiliate
Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
Full-Time RVer Newsletter #49, February 15, 2023
Next article
Is this your RV?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.