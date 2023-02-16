Do you have a friend from high school who you still see?

High school was either the best time of your life or the worst time. It’s hard to find anyone who thinks otherwise. Your experience in high school probably depended a lot on who you spent your time with. If you had a good group of friends in high school, they were probably some of the best friends you’ve ever had.

Think back to those friends or that group… Do you still talk to them? Do you still see them? If so, how long have you been friends for? Please vote in today’s poll then feel free to answer those questions in the comments below. Thanks!