Some people dream of going up in space or landing on the moon; others wouldn’t accept a trip even if it were free! What about you? If you were invited to a permanent moon base, would you spend a week there? If so, would you be excited about it or would you be scared?

After you vote in today’s poll below, please leave a comment and explain your answer. We want to know if you would, or wouldn’t go and why. We think we’d go… See you there (or not).