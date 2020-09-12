What’s the longest you’ve waited in line at a dump station?

There comes a time in every recreational vehicle’s life that it has to dump its holding tanks. For most of us, that moment comes regularly — after a week of boondocking or in an RV park with no sewer hookup.

And when that time comes, the place to go is the nearest dump station. Sometimes it’s inside the campground or RV park, but other times we need to drive a few miles (or a lot of miles!). Dump stations are less common these days along major highways due to abuse or because of government budget cuts.

Finding a dump station can be downright difficult. And sometimes when we finally do find one, the price of using it can be $10, $20 or more.

On busy days — Sundays are the worst in the travel season — the line of RVs waiting to dump can be long. A wait of 15 or 20 minutes is common, but some RVers report they have waited for an hour or more.

What about you? How long have you had to wait?

