What’s the longest you’ve waited in line at a dump station?

There comes a time in every recreational vehicle’s life that it has to dump its holding tanks. For most of us, that moment comes regularly — after a week of boondocking or in an RV park with no sewer hookup.
And when that time comes, the place to go is the nearest dump station. Sometimes it’s inside the campground or RV park, but other times we need to drive a few miles (or a lot of miles!). Dump stations are less common these days along major highways due to abuse or because of government budget cuts.
Finding a dump station can be downright difficult. And sometimes when we finally do find one, the price of using it can be $10, $20 or more.
On busy days — Sundays are the worst in the travel season — the line of RVs waiting to dump can be long. A wait of 15 or 20 minutes is common, but some RVers report they have waited for an hour or more.
What about you? How long have you had to wait?
How much is too much to pay to dump your holding tanks?
We have sewer access at the end of our driveway so we wait to dump when we get home.
It was less than 20 minutes but I wasn’t going to wait any longer. Some people don’t get it.
Waiting is almost hilarious when watching some people. They have a ritual that involves cleaning the black tank so you could drink out of it. Once in Yellowstone i watched a woman carry 5 gal buckets into the rv and dump them into the toilet. Probably 10 times. The line behind me was getting longer and longer. I finally walked up to her and told her to finish because of the line. It was like she wanted it brand new and was never going to poo again.
She did not get mad, i don’t think she realized what she was doing was holding up the line. And Reserve America and the like should give their customers and education on dumping and protocol. Dont wait to get hose and compartments open, get it done and move up. Some stand there with not a clue. Waiting for the dump fairy to come and do it for them.
As full-timers, we try to avoid Sundays and Mondays at the dump station. It works well for us, no long lines, its all in the planning.
Way back when we first started going to Quartzite and the long term areas there, we waited over an hour to dump. Soon after we found the PitStop just north of town and have been happy ever since
Good people at the Pitstop. Last January they had someone wait a half hour after closing so I could fill with fresh water before heading out to Scadden Wash for a couple of weeks.