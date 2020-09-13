Idaho brothers debut campers in a box for pickup trucks

Talus Expedition Gear, owned by brothers Dan and Will Sunderland in Boise, Idaho, has introduced a new approach to the camper lifestyle.

It’s a “box” that mounts on the bed of daily driver pickup trucks – from a Ford F-150 to a Toyota Tacoma.

The camper van is currently offered in two options: the $11,900 CampPack and $13,750 VenturePack.

Named after their accident misfortunes (they both broke their talus bones), the Sunderlands made the camper vans for ease of use with their injuries.

“We wanted to take the limitations we felt with our injuries and turn it into a new opportunity,” Will Sunderland stated. “It only made sense to use the dual meaning of the word ‘talus’ as the company name—taking our broken bones and pointing toward the mountain slopes we want to reach.”

Both products include the “kitchen and storage in a box” idea with propane-powered dual burner stovetops, a refrigerator, storage drawers, and a 16-gallon water tank that supplies the sink.

The VenturePack can be charged with solar power; the CampPack doesn’t have that capability.

“We are trying to show that there is another option for folks who already have the truck and are wondering how to maximize the camping capacity of that truck,” the company said.

The Sunderlands believe a pickup truck camper is more efficient than an RV or camper van. The “box” has a lower profile and doesn’t affect gas mileage averages.

For more information, visit: www.talusgear.com.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT965b